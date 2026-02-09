This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

Comedian Bill Maher said that the condemnation of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker exemplified why he despised the far- left during a Monday episode of “Club Random.”

Butker faced backlash in 2024 for suggesting to female graduates at Benedictine College that they should value marriage and motherhood over a career. Maher, on his podcast, particularly took issue with speakers subsequently calling out Butker at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) Awards.

“I defended him,” Maher said. “And I remember starting out saying, ‘I have nothing in common with this guy. He’s a super Christian. He’s all about the family and the wife and having kids and blah blah blah.’ And all he was saying was … ‘Shout out to the ladies who want to have kids.’ It’s like, okay, that’s your view.”

“And then … people got on stage went like, ‘Everybody here should be like happy to be here except for you.’ And they literally pointed him out by name in the crowd,” he added. “It’s that kind of thing that makes me fucking hate the far-left assholes who do that and their fucking bad attitude.”

Maher added that Butker was entitled to his opinion and noted that many Americans share similar views.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you … Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” Butker said during his speech at Benedictine College. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Despite identifying as a liberal, Maher frequently criticized the Democratic Party throughout 2025.

For instance, he and actress Cheryl Hines, who is married to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., condemned the Democratic Party for becoming increasingly hostile during a Nov. 10 episode of “Club Random.”

“The Republicans have been very kind to me from the beginning. Even from the beginning, when Bobby was running as a Democrat, they weren’t mean,” Hines said. “And they never have been. And I can’t say that for the Democrats.”

“I agree. And it’s sad because it’s not the Democrats we grew up with. And that’s the difference that people don’t, I think, see. They’re like, ‘Why did you turn on the Democrats?’ Well, first of all, I didn’t. Like I said, we voted for the same person,” Maher replied. “But I’m not going to pretend I don’t notice how different they are. How mean they’ve become.”

