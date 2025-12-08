This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

Comedian Bill Maher expressed shock on “Club Random” Monday as “The Young Turks” co-host Ana Kasparian joined him in opposing biological males entering female spaces.

Fired MSNBC host Joy Reid also said on “Reid This Reid That” in November that she “would freak out” if she were to see male genitalia in a women’s locker room. As Maher began to rant about the issue on his podcast, Kasparian quipped that he would get her “in trouble” for agreeing with him.

WATCH:

“I’m supposed to be totally okay with it. Is it bad that I don’t want to see a dick in the women’s locker room? Is that bad? I just don’t,” Kasparian said. “I don’t want to see a cock in the women’s locker room.”

“And you shouldn’t, and no woman should. I mean, this is basic 101,” Maher replied.

The comedian argued that the left actually hurts women by attempting to virtue signal with transgender issues.

“Yeah, you want to champion women, and you didn’t. You did the opposite,” he said. “You made them uncomfortable, and unnecessarily, in many ways.”

“When you see everything as a hierarchy, literally everything’s a hierarchy, well then inevitably you’re going to find yourself in a situation where the rights of one group kind of falls by the wayside … I respect transgender people,” Kasparian said. “I do not want to treat them like the others. I want them to have rights. I want them to be treated with dignity and respect. At the same time, I also know what it’s like to be a woman living in a state where we’ve decided self ID makes the most sense.”

She added that biological males can exploit self-identification as females to prey on them, noting an example that occurred at a Wi Spa in Los Angeles in 2021.

“Now, this person is not transgender. This is not an indictment of transgender people. It’s an indictment of a policy that was not thought through. And as a result, there are women who are going to suffer,” Kasparian said. “And as a result, there are transgender people who are going to suffer because people are going to make the mistake of thinking, ‘Oh, well, that guy was transgender, and this is how they behave.’ No. This is not how they behave. We need to be smarter about these policies. It’s that simple.”

“So, good to hear you say that. Really good,” Maher responded. “I did not expect that.”

When Reid shared her opposition to biological males in female spaces, she cited a November incident at Gold’s Gym Beverly Center in California. She suggested that both safety and privacy concerns were justified.

