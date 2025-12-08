The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

Yet another issue that's shockingly obvious - and one where normal people would 100% completely agree. Society is filled with them in recent years.

But in today's culture, it's considered hate speech to protest this.

We need to get back to normal, common-sense morality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture