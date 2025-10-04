As Kamala Harris goes on her book tour, recalling the “107 days” she spent campaigning before her crushing defeat in November, fellow liberals are noticing something off about her story.

Harris had every advantage — $1.5 billion in funding, tens of millions of guaranteed voters who would have supported a turkey sandwich over Trump, and the might of the mainstream media, serving as not just her sword but also her shield.

Yet somehow, she managed to lose every swing state and even lost the popular vote, something no Democrat had done in over 20 years.

Her memoir hasn’t helped. And it’s hard to imagine how her political career recovers after angering so many allies.

In Harris’s book, she lamented that Gavin Newsom brushed her off when she reached out for his endorsement, reportedly texting her that he was “hiking” and never calling back.

She also blamed America for not being “ready” for the running mate she really wanted, Pete Buttigieg, a gay man she believed would have energized the ticket. Instead, she was left running alongside “Home Depot salesman” Tim Walz (Maher joke).

One person in particular who took issue with Harris’s “boohoo poor me” book is fellow liberal Bill Maher. He took the opportunity Friday night to remind Kamala Harris how off-putting 107 Days is, calling it a “victim’s title.”

This was a brutal message. And its ending was the icing on the cake.

Share

“Kamala Harris’s new memoir of the 2024 election is called 107 Days. But it should have been called ‘Everyone sucks but me.’ “107 Days is a victim’s title because get it, she only had 107 days to win. Yeah, and a billion and a half dollars and a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump. “But in 107 Days, nothing is ever Kamala’s fault. Biden lets her down by not stepping down sooner. (Pouty face emoji). “Gavin Newsom, he was asked for his endorsement, but texted ‘Hiking. Will call back.’ But then never did. And then he didn’t even ask her to prom. “America itself lets Kamala down by not being ‘ready’ for the running mate she really wanted, Pete Buttigieg. So she stuck with the Home Depot paint salesman [Tim Walz], and the rest is HERstory. Poor Kamala. We made her the star of a rom-com and didn’t even give her a gay best friend. “Kamala writes that on election night, when it was clear she lost, an aide peeled the words ‘Madam President’ off the cupcakes before handing them out. Oh, geez, that’s like a scene from Bridget Jones Runs for President, for Christ’s sake.”

Leave a comment

If Kamala is to blame anyone, it has to start with herself. As Maher noted, she had “a billion and a half dollars and a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump.”

Yet she still somehow blew it. Mistakes were made — and none bigger than when she told a country in pain that “there’s not a thing that comes to mind” that she would have done differently than Biden.

In the end, Kamala Harris’s biggest obstacle wasn’t Trump — it was herself.