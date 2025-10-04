The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Lee's avatar
Barbara Lee
1h

The real problem is that Kamala REALLY IS that shallow and SO ARE the millions who voted for her. That’s the scary part!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Tim Rainville's avatar
Tim Rainville
1h

The reality is that if Kamala had 207 days to run for President, the election results may well have been worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture