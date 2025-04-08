This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Bill Maher has been very quiet about his meeting with President Trump at the White House, although Kid Rock, who arranged the meeting, said it went great.

Maher did spill some details during a recent conversation with Chris Cuomo.

He praised Trump for being authentic and noted that voters can tell if a person is a phony. Maher also offered a couple of examples of things Trump has done that he actually likes.

The Wrap reported:

Bill Maher Says Trump Is ‘One of the Most Effective Politicians’ Because People ‘Can Smell a Phony a Mile Away’ Speaking to Chris Cuomo on the most recent episode of “Club Random” podcast, released Sunday, Maher argued that a key to Trump’s continued success is, essentially, that he keeps it real in a way almost no other politician does. “Trump is one of the most effective politicians, whatever you think of the policy or him as a person, just as a politician,” the host said. “Just understanding that always lean in to being more who you are. The people are not savvy about issues but they smell a phony a mile away. That kind of s–t? Nobody else does it.” “There’s a couple of times when – I mean, look, I’ve been his biggest critic for good reason and when he got reelected I said, ‘I’m not going to pre-hate anything.’ And then the first week, I said ‘well there’s lots of things I hate because I do,’” Maher continued. “But the way he can do that, and sometimes make me go, ‘Oh man, I’ve got to give it up.’”

Watch the clip:

Maher also said on Twitter/X that he will have more to say about meeting Trump on his show this coming Friday.

It should be interesting.

