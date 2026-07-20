This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

“I’m not living in Communist America… I’ve read the quotes from the DSA platform, from their own mouths. Don’t tell me I’m not seeing what I am seeing,” Bill Maher told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview that aired on Sunday.

Karl asked Maher, “Could you see yourself voting for JD Vance?”

Maher responded: “Yes. If this is the Democratic side, yes.”

Establishment Democrats are freaking out over the Democratic Socialists of America’s attempted hijacking of their party because this anti-American, far-left Marxist movement, with possible ties to foreign subversion, risks dooming the party in the midterms and beyond.

The problem for Democrats is that years of letting socialists and Marxists into their DEI kingdom have only now produced dire consequences. Status quo Democrats are watching their power evaporate as DSA candidates defeat mainstream Democrats in primaries across New York, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and other states.

About two weeks ago, Mark Penn, the former Clinton adviser and White House pollster, used a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed to sound the alarm over the rise of DSA.

Penn warned: “Lawmakers, law-enforcement agencies and journalists should investigate the DSA to see if it is being funded by foreign governments and interests.”

Then Jamie Metzl, who served in the Clinton White House, sounded the alarm about DSA in an X post, stating, “Every Democrat and every American should recognize that the DSA represents a fundamental threat to our party and our country.”

I am a lifelong Democrat. I served on President Clinton’s National Security Council and in the State Department under Madeleine Albright. I am also a lifelong human rights and civil rights advocate.

Why is DSA a liability for Democrats? Well, their agenda is to destroy America:

DSA leaders promote “destroying America from within” ...

Another DSA member says she is totally fine with national socialists. National socialists are commonly known as Nazis.

New polling indicates that Americans across the political spectrum overwhelmingly reject communism, reinforcing the view that the DSA represents a major political liability for Democrats.

The anti-American Marxist movement’s growing influence also comes as the State Department intensifies efforts to identify and dismantle far-left extremist organizations seeking to undermine the country in subversion efforts.

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