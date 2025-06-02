This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Former President Bill Clinton raised some eyebrows this morning after making some unbelievable comments about Joe Biden and health.

As TGP readers know, Biden has been hit with multiple elements of awful news from his prostate cancer diagnosis, the Tapper book, which has unveiled several disturbing details about the former White House occupant’s cognitive state, and the ongoing auto-pen scandal.

On Sunday, CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith interviewed Clinton and decided to ask him about his experiences with Biden. What he had to say in response is insulting to the intelligence of any sentient human being.

“There’s this book that talks about Joe Biden and the people around him, seeing that he had cognitive and physical decline,” Smith said. “Did you ever have a moment with him where you thought maybe he was unfit to run for president?”

“No, I thought he was a good president,” Clinton replied. “The only concern I thought he had to deal with was, could anybody do that job until they were 86?”

“I had never seen him, and walked away thinking he can’t do this anymore. He was always on top of his brief.”

WATCH:

Smith could not believe what she had just heard. And who could blame her when we have seen Biden decline in real time for years.

“You never saw any cognitive decline?” a surprised Smith asked Clinton.

“I didn’t know anything about any of this; I haven’t read the book,” he replied. “I saw President Biden not very long ago and I thought he was in good shape.”

“But the book never registered with me because I never saw him that way.”

