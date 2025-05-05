This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (Ky.) announced on Monday a controversial bill banning the censorship of Israel has been “pulled from the schedule for this week” after backlash from himself and other members of Congress.

“Apparently HR 867 has been pulled from the schedule for this week. Thank you for your vocal opposition on this platform. It was a ridiculous bill that our leadership should have never scheduled for a vote,” Massie wrote.

On Sunday, Massie had posted to 𝕏, stating he agreed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she said she’d be “voting no” on the “IGO Anti-Boycott Act.”

Greene wrote, “It is my job to defend American’s rights to buy or boycott whomever they choose without the government harshly fining them or imprisoning them. But what I don’t understand is why we are voting on a bill on behalf of other countries and not the President’s executive orders that are FOR OUR COUNTRY???”

Responding to a comment suggesting the bill will eventually be repackaged and snuck into another piece of legislation, Massie answered, “Correct. They buried the original smaller version of this bill inside the 2018 NDAA. Look for them to do something similar in the near future for this legislation to expand the 2018 version.”

“How is this even real?” Infowars founder Alex Jones asked when commenting on the bill.

Several people pointed out the author of H.R. 867 is a GOP congressman who has received massive amounts of cash from the Israeli lobbying group AIPAC.

TPUSA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk pointed out the bill would only fuel antisemitism and “play into growing narratives that Israel is running the US government.”

“In America you are allowed to hold differing views. You are allowed to disagree and protest. We’ve allowed far too many people who hate America move here from abroad, but the right to speak freely is the birthright of all Americans. This bill should not pass. Any Republican that votes for this bill will expose themselves. We will be watching very closely,” he wrote.

