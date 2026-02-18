STORY #1 - Newly released DOJ files reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s fingerprints on the construction of America’s transgender medicine industry.

The same convicted child sex trafficker who preyed on minors was funding research, bankrolling surgical programs, and quietly shaping how the issue moved through elite academic and philanthropic power circles.

According to the documents, Epstein pushed evolutionary biologist Robert Trivers toward “transgender biology,” promising funding if he focused there. After years of financial dependence on Epstein’s support, Trivers complied. The resulting work included inflammatory descriptions of trans individuals, discussions of hormone intervention in very young children, and research critics compared to phrenology.

And that was only one channel.

Epstein also gave $50,000 to Dr. Jess Ting, who later built Mount Sinai’s comprehensive transgender surgery program. Emails show Epstein receiving updates and circulating them through his network. Other documents show him discussing how to strategically position transgender topics to influential power players, including MIT’s Media Lab and Bill Gates.

Six documents. One unmistakable pattern.

The government has since labeled gender procedures for minors as mutilation. If that’s the case, who helped construct this system? And why has no one been forced to answer for it?

Watch Maria’s full report here. The documents speak for themselves.

STORY #2 - Texas AG Ken Paxton just blindsided the Texas Medical Board, and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden now stands at the center of a battle that could redefine medical authority nationwide.

In a stunning move, Paxton refused to defend the state’s medical regulator and intervened on Bowden’s behalf, escalating what began as a disciplinary action into a high-stakes constitutional reckoning.

Paxton’s filing accuses the Board of acting out of “personal animosity and spite,” alleging it imposed a public reprimand while disregarding its own protocols and violating Texas law. The State says it stepped in “to protect and defend the citizens of this state from improper conduct” and to prevent “irreparable harm to its sovereignty.”

The reprimand dates back to 2021, when Bowden sought to provide ivermectin to a hospitalized patient while following a court order and legal counsel. The Board sanctioned her anyway. The State now argues the penalty lacked medical expert testimony and was marred by serious due process failures.

This is no longer just about one doctor.

If the court sides with Paxton, the balance of power between doctors and medical boards across America could shift overnight.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

STORY #3 - Rand Paul just introduced a bill that could strip Big Pharma of its nearly 40-year vaccine liability shield.

If it passes, the legal firewall protecting vaccine manufacturers since 1986 could collapse, and families who say they were harmed would finally be able to face these companies in civil court.

The legislation, introduced February 11 and co-sponsored by Mike Lee, would end the sweeping immunity granted under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. It is a companion to a House bill from Paul Gosar that would allow individuals to bring civil actions in state or federal court for injuries or deaths linked to vaccines.

Federal data show more than 1.6 million reports of vaccine-related injuries or deaths. A 2010 Harvard study estimated those reports may represent just 1% of actual cases, suggesting the real number could be exponentially higher.

Supporters argue the current compensation system is slow, restrictive, and often inadequate, leaving families without full restitution. This bill would restore what advocates call a foundational American principle: equal accountability under the law.

Now Congress has to choose. Stand with families, or defend the vaccine manufacturers?

Watch Maria’s full report here.

Watch the full episode below: