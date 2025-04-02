Hey friends,

I’ve seen your comments, and I’ve heard you loud and clear:

• “Where is Maria Zeee?”

• “What happened to Maria Zeee?”

• “I miss the show of the top 10 missed headlines of the week.”

Well, we’re teaming up again to make a brand-new show, and this time, it’s going to be even better.

If you remember Media Blackout, we covered the top 10 stories the media buried each week. But instead of waiting until the end of the week, we’re giving you the top 3 missed stories every single day, with a special focus on real health, DOGE news, and trending politics.

Most episodes will run about 20 minutes in length. If we’ve got a special guest on, they might go a little longer.

In short, you’ll be getting more stories, more often, and real-time coverage instead of having to wait until the end of the week.

Of course, I’ll still be doing a weekly recap—just not in show format.

It’s the show we’ve always wanted to make—and one we think you’re going to love.

However, putting together a daily news show requires a lot more overhead than tweets and threads. That’s why we’re partnering with sponsors who share our values and offer meaningful products you can trust.

We’re aiming to launch next week, starting with 2–3 episodes. And once we hit our stride, it’ll be a daily show from Monday through Friday.

Here’s how you can support the show:

• Hit the notification bell so you don’t miss the launch

• Share episodes with friends and family

• Follow us on 𝕏: @VigilantFox + @Zeee_Media

• Follow us on Rumble: Vigilant Fox + Zeee_Media

• Shop with our sponsors

• And last but not least, financially support us directly by hitting the subscribe button.

We were devastated when the original show ended—and we’re fired up to finally bring a new show to you.

Big things are coming. Stay tuned.

Share