This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden’s FBI under Director Christopher Wray knew Brian Cole was the January 6 pipe bomber back in April 2021, but for some reason chose not to take him into custody and charge him with crimes.

Brian Cole, 30, of Woodridge, Virginia, was taken into custody last Thursday and charged with use of an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials.

Cole admitted to investigators that he planted pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

After nearly half a decade, the FBI appeared to crack the case less than one year into the Trump Administration.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said federal investigators solved the case of the January 6 pipe bomber without any new evidence.

The FBI identified Cole based on his phone pings and transaction history on his credit cards, according to an affidavit.

The FBI has identified one bank checking account and six credit cards (the “Accounts”) used by COLE. The FBI obtained records for the checking account and three credit cards for the time period January 2018 to January 2021. Three additional credit cards were obtained for the time period of January 2018 to November 2025. The FBI reviewed the transaction history for all of these Accounts.

The January 6 Select Committee chaired by GOP Rep. Loudermilk posted its pipe bomb report and compared it to the affidavit released by Patel’s FBI.

[In] April 2021, the case team identified a [redacted] user who was in the area of the DNC at the time the suspect can be seen on video footage using their phone. The FBI requested and received the “historical cell tower data” for he user and as of April 2021, the case team was attempting to “further analyze” the user’s movements. It is ultimately unclear what happened with respect to this lead,” the J6 Committee’s pipe bomb report read.

The affidavit released by Kash Patel’s FBI revealed Biden’s FBI had to have known Brian Cole was the pipe bomb suspect.

“Provider records show that the COLE CELLPHONE connected with Provider cell phone towers consistent with the COLE CELLPHONE being in the area of the RNC and DNC on January 2, 2021. The COLE CELLPHONE engage in approximately seven data session transactions with Provider towers between 7:39 p.m. and 8:24 p.m. Provider’s historical cell site data shows the specific tower for each of the transactions along with the sector of the tower that engaged in the transaction with the COLE CELLPHONE,” the affidavit said.

Cole’s family said he is an “autistic recluse” and “computer nerd” who lived in the basement of his parents’ Woodbridge, Virginia, home.

Brian Cole’s grandmother told The Daily Mail that her grandson has no party affiliation and that he is not a Trump supporter.

Brian Cole made his first appearance in court before a magistrate judge in DC on Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

