This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor refused to testify before the Oversight Committee and pleaded the 5th Amendment.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer subpoenaed Dr. O’Connor to testify on Joe Biden’s health decline.

Dr. O’Connor initially stalled and on Wednesday he showed up to the Rayburn House Office, asserted doctor-patient privilege and pleaded the 5th Amendment.

Chairman Comer fumed after Dr. O’Connor pleaded the fifth at his deposition.

“It’s now clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician and family business associate, refused to answer any questions and chose to hide behind the fifth amendment. The American people demand transparency but Dr. O’Connor would rather conceal the truth. Dr. O’Connor took the fifth when asked if he was told to lie about President Biden’s health and whether he was fit to be President of the United States. Congress must assess legislative solutions to prevent such a coverup from happening again. We will continue to interview more Biden White House aides to get the answers Americans deserve,” Comer said.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Politico reported:

Kevin O’Connor, who served as Joe Biden’s physician while the former president was in office, is refusing to testify in a closed-door interview as part of the House GOP probe into Biden’s mental acuity. O’Connor asserted doctor-patient privilege and his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to a statement from his attorneys. He had repeatedly argued his duties as a doctor complicated his testimony and prevented him from sharing some sensitive information. But House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.), who is leading the investigation, has rejected those claims. “On the advice of his legal counsel, Dr. O’Connor refused to answer questions that invaded the well-established legal privilege that protects confidential matters between physicians and their patients,” the statement read. “His assertion of his right under the Fifth Amendment to decline to answer questions, also on the advice of his lawyers, was made necessary by the unique circumstances of this deposition. The statement also cited President Donald Trump’s own invocation of his Fifth Amendment right before his deposition with New York State Attorney General Letitia James, quoting Trump’s suggestion that only “an absolute fool” would refuse to take the Fifth.

Joe Biden recently announced he has aggressive prostate cancer that spread to his bones.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” Biden’s spox said in May.

Many medical professionals do not believe Joe Biden was just diagnosed with prostate cancer.

What did Dr. O’Connor know about Biden’s prostate cancer?

It was obvious to anyone paying attention that Joe Biden was declining rapidly over his presidency.

In June 2024, Joe Biden crashed and burned during the highly-anticipated presidential debate against Trump after he spent several days holed up at Camp David preparing for the event.

The whole world saw Biden’s cognitive decline in real-time. The Democrat-media complex had gone to great lengths to hide Biden’s feeble state.

That all came to an end as a doped up Joe Biden was unable to make a cogent point and needed Nurse Jill to guide him off stage.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share