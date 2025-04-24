This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Following on from Joe Biden being clearly photoshopped into his own family’s Easter snaps, another odd post has been shared on his X account.

Here’s the previous photoshop fail with crooked hands and forearms sticking out everywhere.

Now Biden has appeared in a weird picture to mark Earth Day.

There are so many questions here.

First of all, who is posting this? Does he still have a Gen Z staffer he pays to big him up?

And who is “we?”

And what are they on about?

And what is he doing wandering around that forest in a suit?

Next question. Why is his torso so big and his legs so skinny and short?

Where is he going to pop up next?

While someone is photoshopping Biden into these pictures, the Democratic Party is desperately trying to erase him from their history.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

