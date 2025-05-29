This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Joe Biden’s wife and son, and even Sleepy Joe himself, may be forced to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding the attempts to cover up his clear mental unravelling, according to the committee Chairman James Comer.

In a Fox News interview, Comer revealed that the former First Lady, Jill Biden, and the President’s son, Hunter, as well as former White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre could be called in and subpoenaed if they refuse to agree to testifying.

“If the trail leads us to the next step, which many believe would be perhaps Jill Biden and Hunter Biden, then we will go there,” Comer stated.

The committee has already called in Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the physician who gave Biden a clean bill of health, and four other Biden handlers to testify.

Comer added that they have “all lawyered up,” and are “all taking this very seriously,” also noting that O’Connor “definitely was not telling the truth about Joe Biden’s health.”

The deadline for them to respond is the end of today.

Hannity asked Comer if it would “even be worthwhile to Bring [Biden] in” in light of what a “cognitive mess” he is, to which the Rep. responded he was open to bringing Biden in.

Whether or not he’d get a single sentence that makes any sense out of Biden is another question.

Congress is seeking to investigate the autopen scandal and find out exactly what top aides knew about Biden’s mental deficiency.

The Oversight Project previously released findings showing an apparent correlation between the increased use of autopen signatures and Joe Biden’s worsening mental decline.

The group found that two different autopens were used, with an analysis of Executive Order signatures showing an “increased use of the autopen as President Biden’s mental and physical decline accelerated.”

President Trump has called for those who operated Biden’s autopen to be jailed.

Trump has also declared that all of the pardons issued in the final days of Biden’s fake Presidency should be void because he didn’t sign any of them.

