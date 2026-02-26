This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden’s FBI obtained phone records of Kash Patel and Susie Wiles back in 2022 and 2023 as part of Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents lawfully stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records — along with those of now White House chief of staff Susie Wiles — using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight,” Kash Patel said to Fox News.

Kash Patel fired at least 10 of the FBI officials involved in secretly subpoenaing his phone records.

Fox News reported:

The FBI subpoenaed Kash Patel and Susie Wiles’ phone records in 2022 and 2023, when both were private citizens, as part of a federal probe into then former President Donald Trump, Fox News has confirmed. Patel is the current FBI director, and Wiles is White House chief of staff. At least ten FBI employees were fired Wednesday, Fox News has been told. Names were not given due to privacy reasons. Reuters first disclosed the subpoenas, which were issued during the Biden administration, while special counsel Jack Smith was investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June 2023 for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate which was protected by Secret Service agents.

Trump was charged with 31 counts under the Espionage Act of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, dismissed Jack Smith’s classified documents case in 2024.

Cannon dismissed Jack Smith’s case based on both unconstitutional elements: The appointment by US Attorney Merrick Garland and the unlimited funding given to Jack Smith – both without the approval of Congress.

