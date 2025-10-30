This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

The Biden administration spied on nearly 20% of Republicans in Congress, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed in a Wednesday bombshell.

Specifically, Grassley released 197 subpoenas that the Biden FBI reportedly used to gather testimony and information on over 400 Republican targets as part of the agency’s “Arctic Frost” probe.

“197 subpoenas were issued by Jack Smith and his team. These subpoenas were issued to 34 individuals and 163 businesses, including financial institutions,” Grassley said, adding “Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus. Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition.”

According to Grassley, the subpoenas included “nonpublic, confidential grand jury material” that he obtained via whistleblower disclosures, as well as financial information from conservative organizations like TPUSA and the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Biden’s jackboots also went after media organizations, including Fox News and Newsmax.

Sen Ted Cruz (R-FL) is pissed, writing on X: “This comes after learning that nearly 20% of Senate Republicans’ cellphones, including mine, were also subpoenaed,” adding “Arctic Frost is the Biden DOJ’s Watergate, and they need to be held accountable.”

As Fox26 notes further, some of the records Smith subpoenaed from banks, individuals and businesses included:

Communications with media companies such as CBS, Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax, Sinclair and others

Communications with “any member, employee or agent of the Legislative Branch of the U.S. Government”

Communications with White House advisors, such as Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, Jared Kushner, Lara Trump and others

Statistical data and analysis relating to donors and fundraising efforts

Broad financial data relating to conservative individuals and entities

“2day U can see 1700+ pgs of subpoena records shared w me by brave whistleblowers who want the public 2know how the Biden DOJ/FBI was weaponized,” Grassley wrote on X after the press conference.

On Tuesday, newly released documents showed over 160 Republicans, including those in the current Trump administration, who may have been investigated by former President Joe Biden’s FBI.

The House Judiciary Committee released the files on Tuesday, which detail the scope of the Biden Justice Department’s investigation into 2020 election interference allegations.

The nearly 200 pages of documents released are heavily redacted, but show the investigators used FBI agents from several field offices around the country to conduct interviews and other tasks. Investigators also reportedly requested $16,600 to travel to conduct more than 40 interviews.

Some of the names mentioned in the documents as under potential investigation include White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Trade Advisor Peter Navarro and U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin. Other names include Steve Bannon, Scott Perry, Rudolph Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, and Mark Meadows.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News host Sean Hannity the investigation is “much broader, much more expansive, than we ever thought.” This is why Jordan said the committee wants a deposition from Smith to ask about the potential political motive behind the operation. While Smith has been asked to provide closed-door testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, he has demanded a public hearing to address the “many mischaracterizations” of his investigations into Trump. President Donald Trump had already told reporters this month, “Deranged Jack Smith, in my opinion, is a criminal.” -Fox26

Much like the Epstein list, we look forward to absolutely nothing being done to anyone about any of this.

