Guest post by Andrew Powell

A Bible lost over 20 years ago following Hurricane Ivan blasting western Pennsylvania is being reunited with the owner after it was discovered in quite the strange place.

The Oakdale Hose Company stated Wednesday in a Facebook post that one of their firefighters found something that wasn’t his, locating the unrecognizable item while he was sorting through his bunker to confirm that he had what he needed.

It was a small green change purse that the firefighter discovered, which the chief eventually opened in hopes of finding identification or some kind of information that would lead them to the owner. Rather, he discovered a small pocket Bible that featured an inscription and a date that read May 12, 1997.

This led both the chief and his wife to go searching on the internet, which resulted in them finding Amanda Clotz, a former resident of Oakdale. After the chief made contact with Clotz, she was able to identify the Bible as hers.

WATCH:

Like a father figure to her, Clotz told CBS News that her uncle was the one who gave her the Bible, doing so at a much-needed time in her life. In 2004, however, she lost the Bible when Hurricane Ivan rolled through the Pittsburgh area, but somehow, someway, the prized possession made it back to Clotz undamaged with its inscription in perfect condition, while also having no outside stains.

Clotz said the only thing she can think of regarding how the Bible possibly got to the firehouse was due to it being beside her house at the time.

According to the fire company per CBS News, Clotz made an offer to pay for the shipping in order for them to mail it to her, but the chief is making sure that she gets back the Bible free of charge.

As for how the Bible made it to the firehouse, well, that’s still a mystery.

