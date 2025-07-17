This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

The classic rock group known as the Steve Miller Band has announced that they are canceling all remaining dates on their current tour because of the weather, or more specifically, the ‘extreme’ weather conditions brought about by climate change.

Rock and roll just isn’t what it used to be, apparently.

The group made the announcement on Twitter/X.

Variety reports:

Steve Miller Band Cancels All Tour Dates Due to Recent Weather Disasters The calamitous weather of recent years has taken many lives, caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage and is changing the climate and economies of countries all over the globe. But the Steve Miller Band’s 2025 North American tour may be the first to be canceled due to the ongoing trend of climate change-inducted weather disasters, rather than any single event. The band has canceled all 31 scheduled dates of its American tour, which was slated to begin Aug. 15 in Bethel, NY and traverse the entire country before concluding in Anaheim, Calif. on Nov. 8. The band made the announcement in a straightforward tone familiar to fans of the 81-year-old veteran singer, songwriter and guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, whose career stretches back to the mid-1960s and has released such classic rock anthems as “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” “Take the Money and Run” and many more.

See the band’s tweet below:

Needless to say, people are not impressed.

Maybe it’s just time for the band to retire.

