The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
18m

Yet another example of policies created and abused to favor corporations at the expense of Americans.

The number of positions that Americans cannot do because of education or training is vanishingly small. This is merely an effort to pay workers less and have more control over them.

The H1B program is build on a bullshit premise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture