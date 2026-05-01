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Monique's avatar
Monique
2h

I gave 3 years of content to someone I know in BARDA, who was commended for WARP SPEED by the President. That person knew. EVERYONE'S emails ought to be subpoenaed. The biggest hurdle I have getting over what happened, is that MOST people don't seem to care.

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
2h

And therefore, the reason you cannot trust anything the government says or does. The education system's number one job is to inculcate the belief that government is for our good. This is why so many highly educated individuals took many shots. I've tried talking them out of the scam, yet everyone I tried to help still took the shots. They had fear and trust in the system. I am educated, too, but I've also created a self-made BS meter that kept me away from this terrible scam.

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