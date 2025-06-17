World War III has already started.

Steve Bannon just sounded the alarm and said the next 200 days could decide the fate of the American republic.

He warned that if America doesn’t get things “sorted” now, we’ll be dragged into full-scale war with Iran, and the death toll could surpass World War II.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon just sat down with Tucker Carlson for 77 minutes and delivered a chilling warning about what happens if America gets sucked into a forever war.

He opened up the interview by explaining that Trump’s MAGA movement was built on three core promises: ending forever wars, securing the border, and rebuilding American manufacturing. But those pillars are under attack, and the biggest threat is coming from foreign entanglements.

“They’re trying to shut all three down,” he said, pointing out how the establishment seems “obsessed” with keeping America in endless conflict.

Bannon made clear that while he supports Israel, getting dragged into a war with Iran could destroy everything Trump’s coalition was designed to protect.

Bannon said things in the Middle East are escalating fast, and it reminds him of how the Iraq War started.

He pointed out that the U.S. has suddenly sent three massive Navy strike groups into the region, including the Red Sea, Mediterranean, and Arabian Sea. To him, that’s not a defensive move—it’s the start of a real war.

What really unsettled him is how quickly it all happened. He said decisions just seem to appear out of nowhere, without debate or warning.

Bannon said we have to name names and expose it right now or else “we’re not going to have a country.”

“The Third World War is not about to start. It has started,” Bannon said bluntly.

He explained that the number of people already dying in Ukraine, Gaza, and now Iran exceeds the death toll from the early years of World War II. “Add it all up,” he said, “it’s not half of what’s happened between Ukraine and Gaza today. And now in Persia—we are much bloodier.”

According to Bannon, while Trump is calling for peace and diplomacy, the political apparatus in Washington is doing the opposite—“exacerbating the conflict.”

He warned that the next 200 days will be “some of the most perilous times for the American republic in its history.” If things aren’t “sorted,” he said, the U.S. won’t just be supplying weapons, we’ll be “drawn in totally… as a combatant.”

That’s when Bannon issued the most chilling warning of all:

“We’re going to get sucked into a shooting war, of which it’ll be 10 years, and the casualties will dwarf anything you saw in World War II.”

Carlson raised a sobering point from history: during every major war, those who speak out are crushed.

Churchill locked up his political enemies. Roosevelt unleashed the federal government on dissenters. Lincoln did it, too.

And now, Carlson himself has become a target—just for asking, “Do we want another war?”

But this time, something has changed.

“When we had a debate about funding Ukraine in the Senate,” Bannon said, “we beat them.” Mitch McConnell was forced to resign.

Why? Because the public finally pushed back, and independent voices like podcasters, influencers, and anti-war leaders were louder than the political establishment. They’re in touch with what ordinary Americans actually want.

Bannon urged people to keep speaking out. “You’re going to see the American people are 90% against forever wars,” he said.

For the first time in decades, the opposition isn’t underground. It’s out in the open. Voices like Tulsi Gabbard and Bridge Colby are driving the conversation.

“We’ve never had this debate,” Bannon said. “And now we’re actually having this debate.”

That, he said, is the biggest reason for hope: the war machine is finally being challenged.

Watch the full conversation below:

Thanks for making it to the end. For more content like this, join my email list at vigilantfox.com.

Like What I Do? Here’s One Powerful Way to Support It

If you like my work and want to help keep this page going strong, one of the best ways to do so is by shopping with my trusted sponsors.

I only partner with brands I genuinely believe in and would actually use myself. When you shop with them, you’re not just supporting great products—you’re directly helping me expand the team to make this Substack even better.

First up: Global Healing.

Ever taken a supplement and thought, “This doesn’t do anything”?

You’re not alone. Most popular brands are full of cheap fillers and poorly absorbed ingredients.

Global Healing is different.

They’re obsessed with purity, using clean ingredients, advanced delivery systems, and no shortcuts.

Still skeptical? Take a quick tour of their ultra-clean facility and see the care behind every bottle.

Explore Global Healing’s full catalog and discover supplements that actually work.

Use coupon code VFOX for 10% off any product.

Shop at GlobalHealing.com

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Next: Rancher-direct meats in partnership with the good folks at ZeroHedge.

You read the food labels at the grocery store, but do you know what’s in your meat?

Not all meat is created equal. Protect your family with clean, honest cuts—straight from the source:

🚫 No mRNA

🚫 No GMOs

🚫 No antibiotics

🚫 No chemicals

✅ Just 100% grass-fed beef

✅From American ranchers, direct to your door.

Feel confident knowing your meat is clean, pure, and free from the junk you never asked for. Ditch the mystery meat—upgrade to beef you can trust.

Get Your Beef Now

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Again, I only partner with brands I genuinely believe in and would actually use myself. When you shop with them, you’re directly helping me expand the team to make this Substack even better.

Thank you so much for your support.