This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Rachel Rooney, once a celebrated children’s poet, has been forced to abandon her career after trans activists launched a vicious assault on her for simply stating biological truths. In a revealing new interview, she details the bullying that ended her time in publishing, all because she refused to bow to radical gender ideology pushed on kids.

The backlash highlights yet another example of the alphabet mob silencing anyone who deviates from their dogma, prioritizing activist agendas over free speech and child safeguarding in the UK.

“This is the book that ended my career,” Rooney told The Telegraph, referring to her 2018 title My Body is Me!, which encourages children to accept their natural bodies. The book was designed to counteract the “explosion” of books promoting radical gender ideology.

Trans activists didn’t see it that way. They branded My Body is Me! as ‘terrorist propaganda’ and ‘transphobic,’ sparking a harassment campaign that included death threats, online abuse, and professional blacklisting. Rooney endured relentless vilification, leading her to announce she was “withdrawing from public life” as a writer.

“I’ve given up writing children’s books after being vilified by trans activists,” Rooney stated in the interview, describing the “traumatic cancellation” that followed her daring to speak up for children and women’s rights.

The report notes that her publisher distanced itself, events were canceled, and the Society of Authors—supposed to defend writers—faced criticism for failing to support members against such cancel culture. Rooney’s experience echoes broader attacks on authors like J.K. Rowling, where expressing that sex is binary invites mob fury.

Rooney told The Telegraph, “It is an inclusive and life-affirming book. I knew I’d probably get a little bit of stick for it, but I had no idea of what I would actually get. No idea.”

Rooney adds, “I expected the activists to attack me, but I didn’t expect it from the people I worked with. I noticed when publishers and other people in the industry who used to follow me [on social media] suddenly blocked me. It only takes one person in an organisation. I received an email from my publisher by mistake to another member of staff, apologising that my views had upset them. The activists were being pandered to because they caused trouble.”

There has been a broader surge in ‘children’s books’ that tie into this indoctrination trend. Parents have called it “psychological warfare” on kids, while LGB Alliance CEO Kate Barker has labeled it “grooming in plain sight” and an “egregious safeguarding failure.”

One parent shocked by the display highlighted in the report above regarding the museum display said, “Kids should not tolerate grown men in the nude around them,” noting how such books normalize inappropriate themes under the rainbow flag. Shadow equalities secretary Claire Coutinho added, “It is madness that the children’s section… allows them to read about what it means to be ‘polyamorous’ or ‘pansexual’.”

The indoctrination also extended to children’s television programming. In excess of 650 families have charged that the BBC is providing a “constant drip-feed” of biased content promoting trans lifestyles in shows like Hey Duggee, which features “they/them” pronouns. A Bayswater Support Group spokesman warned, “The constant stream of propaganda about gender and trans activism the BBC has transmitted has played a significant role in creating a dangerous culture for children.”

The letter to Ofcom accused the broadcaster of leading “non-conforming children… to believe simplistic identity labels and extreme medical interventions can resolve complex feelings,” resulting in “a generation of teens and young adults who have come to severe harm.” The BBC’s defense? They’ve “updated the news style guide,” but parents see it as too little, too late.

Netflix children’s programming has also come under scrutiny for the same reasons.

As we previously highlighted, the UK government now allows primary school children to socially transition with pronoun changes, despite warnings from experts like Helen Joyce that schools have been “indoctrinating children” with trans ideology for years. Joyce emphasized, “no child can change sex,” and called for de-radicalizing teachers influenced by groups like Stonewall.

Lobbyists continually push for gender-neutral bathrooms and non-disclosure to parents, undermining family rights. “Social transitioning in primary schools should happen very rarely,” the guidance claims, yet it still permits kids as young as four to “change their gender and adopt different pronouns.” Critics like Maya Forstater blasted it as “a dangerous fairytale.”

All of this is ongoing despite the UK Supreme Court’s 2025 decision that legal sex is based on birth biology.

Rachel Rooney’s ordeal underscores the chilling effect of this ideology on creative freedom. Trans activists’ tactics—smearing dissenters as bigots—stifle debate and harm the very children they claim to protect.

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