This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Justin Bailey

Detectives served a search warrant and recovered nicotine pouches from Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s ALP amid a massive seizure of stolen products, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) seized around four million dollars of stolen cargo and apprehended a suspect in the operation, according to a May 1 post on X. Eight companies’ products, including ALP Drifter Nicotine, were connected to the alleged thefts. ALP previously announced the theft of over 387,000 tins of ALP Drifters in March. While the LASD did not confirm that the ALP products seized were directly connected, the firm highlighted the agency’s operation on its official Instagram account Tuesday.

“The Stolen ALP Drifters Have Been RECOVERED,” the company wrote. “What started as a massive cargo theft turned into a multi-million dollar recovery—20 pallets, one arrest, and an entire organized crime investigation. Not exactly the kind of hype we recommend… but we’ll take the spotlight. Moral of the story: If you want Drifters, buy them, don’t steal them.”

ALP had previously announced a “manhunt” after saying the March shipment was stolen while heading to Kentucky. “A shipment of our highly anticipated ALP Drifters was stolen just days before launch. Now we’re calling on you,” the firm wrote on March 5. “If you see something, say something.”

ALP requested tips and offered a reward before signing off. “The hunt starts now,” they wrote.

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