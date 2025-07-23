This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mariane Angela

Roy Black, the renowned Miami defense lawyer known for securing high-profile acquittals, passed away at 80, confirmed his law partner on Tuesday.

Black was widely recognized for his defense in the 1991 William Kennedy Smith rape trial, which gained national attention, and for his involvement in numerous high-profile cases over his distinguished career, according to the Associated Press. Representing a variety of clients, including pop star Justin Bieber and IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves, Black was known for his courtroom successes.

“For more than 30 years, Roy was my teacher, mentor and friend,” said his law partner Howard Srebnick, in an email, as AP reported. “The loss(es) I feel personally and professionally are immeasurable.”

The 1991 Smith trial became a landmark moment in criminal defense when it was broadcast live on national television, with the accuser’s identity obscured by a blue dot. Smith, a relative of the Kennedy family, faced accusations of assault but was ultimately acquitted.

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

In the Miami legal community, Black was seen as the “greatest of all time,” a sentiment echoed by fellow defense attorney David O. Markus, who compared him to NBA legend Michael Jordan. Markus praised Black for his unmatched work ethic and legal skill, emphasizing his influence on criminal defense.

Black’s legal career included representing clients such as Rush Limbaugh, “Varsity Blues” defendant Amid Khoury, and Miami police officer William Lozano, who was acquitted in the controversial 1989 shooting of a motorcyclist.

Black played a pivotal role in shaping Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial non-prosecution agreement by negotiating terms that effectively shielded his client from federal charges. Working alongside other high-profile attorneys, Black helped secure broad immunity for Epstein and his unnamed associates while keeping the deal concealed from the victims and the presiding judge.

In Dec. 2007, Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie Villafana said that Epstein’s lawyers—including Black’s team—objected to notifying victims of the plea agreement. As a result, only three victims received notice after the deal was signed, and no further notifications were made. This tactic allowed Epstein to plead to lesser state charges and receive a lenient sentence, avoiding a federal trial altogether. Then–Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta stepped down after facing backlash for the plea deal he negotiated with Epstein while serving as U.S. attorney in Florida.

Federal prosecutors arrested Epstein in July 2019 and charged him with sex trafficking after his private jet landed in New Jersey. Weeks later, authorities found Epstein dead in his jail cell in August, ruling his death a suicide.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share