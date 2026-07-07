This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The corrupt Deep State is crumbling, and the truth they desperately tried to burn is finally clawing its way to the light.

Attorney Ty Clevenger, who has spent nearly a decade battling the FBI and DOJ for transparency in the Seth Rich case, revealed a stunning new development on X.

Clevenger wrote:

SETH RICH UPDATE: Today an attorney for the government told me that I would soon be getting confirmation that several hundred pages of documents related to Seth Rich were found in a previously-hidden room at FBI headquarters. You may recall that on July 30, 2025, Fox News Digital reported that newly-installed FBI Director Kash Patel and his leadership team had located an unmapped / sealed area within the J. Edgar Hoover Building’s SCIF. Last year’s Fox report described “burn bags” that contained thousands of pages of classified files intended for destruction, and those files were linked back to the 2016 “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation. Now it appears the Seth Rich records were among the files designated for destruction. Mind you, I don’t have anything in hand yet. I don’t even know whether the FBI will agree to release a single page of what it found. Nonetheless, any confirmation that the files were in the secret SCIF raises a lot of questions. At the very least, some very high-level people had something to hide. The FBI originally told me in 2017 that it had no records whatsoever about Seth Rich because it was not involved in the investigation of his death. We were told he died in a “botched robbery” and only the local police were investigating it. Since that time, the FBI has gradually admitted to possession of several thousand pages of documents about Seth, his work laptop, an image of his personal laptop, and another DVD. Nonetheless, on June 15, 2026, I had to file yet another motion (http://lawflog.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.06.15-Plaintiff-MSJ-stamped.pdf) explaining how the FBI is withholding records in violation of court orders. If the FBI is still fighting transparency so hard on other fronts (and it is), then why would it acknowledge that records about Seth had been hidden in the SCIF? I don’t know. Maybe Joe DiGenova’s grand jury investigation in Miami is putting some heat on the players in DC? I can tell you this much for sure: nobody on Capitol Hill has been willing to touch this subject with a ten-foot pole. The murder of Seth Rich – and the resulting cover-up – is as radioactive as any topic I’ve ever seen. I hope that changes soon, and I’ll post updates as soon as I know more. BTW, I’m not suicidal. I feel great.

This is the same FBI that originally told Clevenger back in 2017 it had zero records on Seth Rich because the bureau “was not involved” in the investigation of his death. They claimed it was nothing more than a “botched robbery” handled solely by local D.C. police.

Over the years, through relentless FOIA litigation and court pressure, the FBI has been forced to admit it actually possesses thousands of pages of Seth Rich documents, including his work laptop, an image of his personal laptop, and a DVD. Yet they continue to fight tooth and nail to keep the full truth hidden.

Yet even after court orders, the stonewalling continued.

As The Gateway Pundit has reported for years:

In April 2025, Clevenger filed a motion to hold the FBI in contempt of court for systematically violating orders to produce Seth Rich records.

In December 2025, Clevenger blasted the FBI for a “Nine-Year Coverup”, accusing the bureau of lying to courts and burying evidence.

As recently as February 2026, even under Director Kash Patel, the FBI was still defying court orders to turn over the documents.

On June 15, 2026, Clevenger had to file yet another motion laying out how the FBI continues to withhold records in violation of court orders.

Now we learn that Seth Rich records were apparently stashed in the same secret, unmapped SCIF room where burn bags full of Crossfire Hurricane files were hidden away for destruction.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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