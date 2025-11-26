This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

AP News reports that two National Guard soldiers were shot point-blank just outside the White House perimeter at 17th & H NW.

The conditions of the soldiers are not yet known.

Dramatic image from the scene:

“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told NewsNation’s Libbey Dean.

The suspect is reportedly in custody, according to an X post by DC Police.

This incident is likely to further inflame Trump’s anger over lawlessness in Democrat-run cities. Expect a Truth Social post shortly.

“Just a few days ago, six Democrats claimed President Trump was issuing “unlawful” orders to the military and that troops must resist,” Benny Johnson noted on X.

* * *

A dramatic scene is unfolding near the White House on Wednesday afternoon, with reporters saying a National Guard member has been shot.

ABC News reports:

Two uniformed military personnel, appearing to be National Guardsmen, have been shot in downtown Washington just blocks from the White House, according to two sources familiar with the ongoing situation.

Mike Carter, White House Correspondent for NEWSMAX, wrote on X that “Secret Service tells me 2 National Guard members have just been shot near the White House.”

Watch Live:

Here’s more...

Just wait. Trump is about to go nuclear on Truth Social.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share