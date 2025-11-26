The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

Well, clearly the fascist government caused the shooting by being fascist.

Or something....

Did I do that right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture