Update (1840ET): According to AP, at least two people were killed in the shooting and several others were injured.

At 4:22 p.m Saturday, the university’s Department of Public Safety sent a campus-wide alert urging students and staff to run, hide, and fight as a last resort due to the presence of an active shooter.

According to the Providence Journal:

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said Cranston Police had received a request from Providence Police for mutual aid at the scene of an active shooting at Brown University. Cranston Police have responded to the request; he had no further information to provide at this time.

Student Chang-heng Chien ‘32 says he spent two hours under a desk.

Update (1820ET):

