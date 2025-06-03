This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, has broken her silence regarding the controversy that has been dogging her father over the past few weeks, and social media users reacted brutally.

As TGP readers know, Biden has been hit with multiple elements of awful news from his prostate cancer diagnosis, the Tapper book, which has unveiled several disturbing details about the former White House occupant’s cognitive state, and the ongoing auto-pen scandal.

It gets even worse. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) dropped another piece of disturbing news on Hannity Friday night, revealing that a whistleblower told him that Biden was so brain-dead that he could not find his way out of his own closet.

On Sunday, 42-year-old Ashley Biden posted a beach selfie with her parents on Instagram and unleashed a tirade on those questioning her dad’s cognitive and physical state.

What she said was, unsurprisingly, a bunch of hot air.

“The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup,” Ashley Biden wrote. “The truth is, Dad gave his ALL to America and continues ’til this day.”

Ashley continued insulting the average American’s intelligence by claiming that her dad never failed to do the job and suggested that he worked harder than “anyone she had ever known.”

“He NEVER gave up on you…The man has led his life by ACTIONS not words, she claimed. “He aged, YES… But he was always MORE than capable of doing the job.

“And a damn good one. He worked harder than anyone I have ever known- he took his duty and sacred obligation to this country very seriously.”

Ashley Biden then pitched a fit over the truthful reporting about her father, accusing reporters of profiting from him and spreading fake news.

“The noise is so DAMN disrespectful and untrue …AND, it’s just that- noise/static- created by those committed to perpetuating and profiting from some real BS,” she added. “Get lost with your anonymous sources and fake news.”

She closed by thanking her father’s fans for their “love and support” over the past few weeks while patting her and the rest of her family on the back.

“I am super grateful for the love and support over the past few weeks,” she wrote. “We, like any family, chose HOPE during times of great despair/uphill battles. And we continue – to chose hope.”

“That’s what Dad taught + gave us. And all your ♥️+ support continues to give him HOPE – for his own healing, for this country he so loves and for the world he united.”

Needless to say, no one believed a word that Ashley Biden had to say. Many also brought up her sordid history of showering with her father, while others mocked her writing skills.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

