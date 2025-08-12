This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Another member of the Biden Crime Family has experienced marriage failure, but this one is not exactly in a sad mood.

The New York Post obtained court records on Tuesday, which showed Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, filed for divorce from her husband of more than 13 years, Dr. Howard Krein. The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed that the divorce papers were filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

The New York Post notes that the 59-year-old Krein works as an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

The 44-year-old Ashley Biden was not exactly in mourning, though. The Daily Mail revealed she snarkily marked the moment by posting a since-deleted Instagram story showing her walking through a park as she gave a thumbs up.

The story was set to the tune of the famous Beyoncé song, “Freedom.”

Ashley Biden also posted a quote that read: “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.” This message was accompanied by Lauryn Hill’s song Freedom Time.

She married Krein in June 2012 in Greenville, Delaware. Ashley’s late brother Beau introduced them.

The news comes two months after Ashley Biden set social media ablaze after breaking her silence on her dad’s health.

As TGP readers know, Joe Biden has been hit with multiple elements of awful news from his prostate cancer diagnosis, the Tapper book, which has unveiled several disturbing details about the former White House occupant’s cognitive state, and the ongoing auto-pen scandal.

Ashley Biden posted a beach selfie with her parents on Instagram and unleashed a tirade on those questioning her dad’s cognitive and physical state.

What she said was, unsurprisingly, a bunch of hot air.

“The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup,” Ashley Biden wrote. “The truth is, Dad gave his ALL to America and continues ’til this day.”

Ashley Biden continued insulting the average American’s intelligence by claiming that her dad never failed to do the job and suggested that he worked harder than “anyone she had ever known.”

Unsurprisingly, Americans reacted to her tantrum by savagely roasting her in the comments.

