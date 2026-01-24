This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Watch live:

Update (1430ET):

President Trump has taken to social media to express his anger and frustration at the events in Minneapolis. Specifically, that the suspect was armed... and where were the police!

“This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!”

Trump concludes with a clear message:

“LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”

* * *

Update (1344ET):

New angle of the shooting incident:

(Update: 1240ET): The armed man shot by federal agents today in Minneapolis has died, according to the city's police chief.

DHS has issued a statement regarding the incident:

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.



About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement.

As noted by DHS, protesters have come out in force, resulting in the deployment of tear gas.

Stay tuned for updates, it’s about to go off...

* * *

Weeks after a left-wing legal observer was shot and killed in Minneapolis amid pressure campaigns against federal officers carrying out immigration enforcement operations in the sanctuary city - reports of another federal agent involved in a shooting has hit social media feeds.

“Multiple law enforcement sources tell me there has just been a Border Patrol involved shooting in Minneapolis near 26th Street & Nicollet Ave. with Border Patrol shooting a person. I’m told the person is “down” and medics are working on them. No details yet on who it was or what led up to the shooting. Working sources and will update when I have more,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin wrote on X.

Melugin noted that the Department of Homeland Security told him the suspect was armed with a pistol. The reporter posted an image of what appears to be a Sig Sauer P320, possibly a 9 mm, with a Sig optic on the slide.

Citizen journalist Collin Rugg posted footage that appears to show the final moments before the suspect was shot. It appears he was in a struggle with multiple federal agents. About 20 seconds into the video, an apparent gunshot is heard, with the suspect lying on the ground.

City of Minneapolis on X responds to the incident:

Gov. Walz also responds:

*This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

