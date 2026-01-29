This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

An armed man from Tampon Tim Walz’s Minnesota got busted after trying to break one of America’s most notorious left-wing killers out of jail in an unusual fashion.

According to a court filing obtained by CNBC, police arrested 36-year-old Mark Anderson of Mankato after reportedly showing up Wednesday night at a New York federal jail while posing as an FBI agent. Anderson claimed he had a court order from a judge to spring the murderer free.

His mission: free Luigi Mangione, who murdered a healthcare CEO in cold blood back in December 2024.

CNBC noted that Anderson also had weapons in a bag he was carrying. These included a barbecue fork and a circular steel blade.

Anderson also threw numerous documents at BOP officers. An FBI agent stated that these materials appear to be related to claims filed against the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Anderson has been charged with impersonating an FBI agent and will be present this afternoon in Brooklyn federal court.

CNBC reported that Anderson had traveled to New York City to seek employment, but did not find the job he was looking for.

At the time of the incident, he was working at a pizza joint.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot in the chest in December outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan in what was a targeted attack.

His killer, Luigi Mangione, was apprehended on December 9, 2024, at McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following a nationwide manhunt.

A vigilant employee recognized Mangione, leading to his arrest. A Manhattan grand jury indicted him a week later on 11 criminal counts, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism.

In addition to being a wealthy CEO, Thompson was a loving father and husband who grew up in a working-class family in the small town of Jewell, Iowa.

In contrast, Mangione was a privileged brat who grew up in a wealthy household as the son of a real estate mogul.

The Trump Administration is determined to ensure this cold-blooded monster is executed for taking Thompson’s life.

CNBC reported that the judge in that case could rule this week on whether Mangione will face the ultimate price.

