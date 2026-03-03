This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

A child in Arizona who was declared dead for over five hours has come back to life.

During Super Bowl weekend, first responders were called to a Gilbert, Arizona, home for a drowning incident involving a child.

According to AZ Family, the child was rescued by first responders who immediately attempted to revive the child with life-saving measures.

Emergency officials proceeded to transport the child to a local hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.

However, over five hours later, the child began to show signs of life at 11:30 p.m. and was taken to another hospital to receive more treatment.

Per 12 News:

An East Valley child who was declared dead after being found in a backyard pool in early February is expected to survive, according to the Gilbert Police Department. Police and fire officials responded to a “drowning call” near East Chandler Heights and South Higley roads at 5:35 p.m. on Feb. 8, after a child was reportedly found in a backyard pool. Upon arrival, Gilbert officials provided life-saving measures before the child was taken to a local hospital, police said. Additional life-saving measures were administered by medical staff at the hospital; however, the child was declared dead at 6:20 p.m. Police said that, later that evening, just before 11:30 p.m., officials were notified that the child showed signs of life and was airlifted to another Valley hospital for further treatment.

This isn’t the first time a child in Arizona was declared dead following a drowning incident and later came back to life.

In February of 2016, a toddler was found by first responders in a pool after drowning in the water for over 5 minutes.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed life-saving measures for over 90 minutes before declaring her dead.

However, a miracle occurred.

An hour later, the toddler coughed, and she has since fully recovered.

