Arizona Child Comes Back to Life After Being Declared Dead for Over Five Hours Following Drowning
This isn’t supposed to be possible. And yet…
A child in Arizona who was declared dead for over five hours has come back to life.
During Super Bowl weekend, first responders were called to a Gilbert, Arizona, home for a drowning incident involving a child.
According to AZ Family, the child was rescued by first responders who immediately attempted to revive the child with life-saving measures.
Emergency officials proceeded to transport the child to a local hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m.
However, over five hours later, the child began to show signs of life at 11:30 p.m. and was taken to another hospital to receive more treatment.
Per 12 News:
An East Valley child who was declared dead after being found in a backyard pool in early February is expected to survive, according to the Gilbert Police Department.
Police and fire officials responded to a “drowning call” near East Chandler Heights and South Higley roads at 5:35 p.m. on Feb. 8, after a child was reportedly found in a backyard pool. Upon arrival, Gilbert officials provided life-saving measures before the child was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Additional life-saving measures were administered by medical staff at the hospital; however, the child was declared dead at 6:20 p.m.
Police said that, later that evening, just before 11:30 p.m., officials were notified that the child showed signs of life and was airlifted to another Valley hospital for further treatment.
This isn’t the first time a child in Arizona was declared dead following a drowning incident and later came back to life.
In February of 2016, a toddler was found by first responders in a pool after drowning in the water for over 5 minutes.
The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed life-saving measures for over 90 minutes before declaring her dead.
However, a miracle occurred.
An hour later, the toddler coughed, and she has since fully recovered.
WATCH:
