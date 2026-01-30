This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jon Fleetwood

A bill introduced in the Arizona House of Representatives would classify modified messenger RNA (mRNA) injections and products as biological agents, weapons of mass destruction, and acts of terrorism, while making their manufacture, possession, or distribution a Class 2 felony under state law.

COVID-19 mRNA shots alone have been linked to 38,983 deaths, according to VAERS data—a figure federally-funded Harvard Pilgrim researchers have said may represent as little as 1% of actual adverse events reported to the system, meaning the true number could be closer to four million.

The legislation, House Bill 2974, was introduced during the 57th Legislature, Second Regular Session, and is formally titled the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.”

HB 2974 amends Arizona’s criminal code to explicitly include modified mRNA products within statutes governing biological weapons, terrorism, and racketeering.

The bill was introduced by Arizona Representative Rachel Jones Keshel (R-17), vice chairman of the Military Affairs & Public Safety Committee.

Dr. Joseph Sansone, who authored the bill, has now seen his legislation introduced in two states.

Sansone explains in a Thursday Substack post:

The bill was first introduced by American Patriot and Minnesota Representative, Shane Mekeland, in the State of Minnesota. The bill is part of a multi state effort to stop the distribution of mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction targeting American citizens. The proposed historic legislation is unique as it recognizes that mRNA injections and products are already illegal according to existing state biological weapon, weapon of mass destruction, or terrorism laws. The bill also creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement.

You can download the bill below:

mRNA Explicitly Defined as a Biological Agent & Weapon of Mass Destruction

HB 2974 rewrites multiple statutory definitions to add modified mRNA injections and products directly into Arizona’s biological weapons framework.

Under the bill, a “biological agent” now includes:

“MODIFIED MESSENGER RIBONUCLEIC ACID INJECTIONS OR PRODUCTS AS DEFINED IN SECTION 13-2931.”

The same language is inserted into the statutory definitions of “toxin,” “vector,” and “weapon of mass destruction.”

The definition of weapon of mass destruction is expanded to include:

“ANY DEVICE OR OBJECT THAT IS DESIGNED OR THAT THE PERSON INTENDS TO USE TO CAUSE MULTIPLE DEATHS OR SERIOUS PHYSICAL INJURIES THROUGH THE USE OF… A TOXIN, BIOLOGICAL AGENT… OR ANY VECTOR,” which the bill then states “INCLUDES MODIFIED MESSENGER RIBONUCLEIC ACID INJECTIONS OR PRODUCTS.”

Total Prohibition on Possession, Manufacture, or Distribution

The bill creates a new criminal statute, A.R.S. § 13-2931, which states:

“IT IS UNLAWFUL FOR A PERSON TO INTENTIONALLY OR KNOWINGLY MANUFACTURE, ACQUIRE, POSSESS OR MAKE READILY ACCESSIBLE TO ANOTHER PERSON MODIFIED MESSENGER RIBONUCLEIC ACID INJECTIONS OR PRODUCTS.”

No exemptions are provided for:

FDA approval

Emergency authorizations

Medical use

Research

Public health programs

Terrorism Charges & Life Imprisonment

HB 2974 explicitly authorizes prosecution under Arizona’s terrorism statutes.

The bill states:

“A VIOLATION OF THIS SECTION IS A CLASS 2 FELONY AND MAY BE PROSECUTED UNDER SECTION 13-2308.01 AS TERRORISM AND UNDER SECTION 13-2308.03 AS UNLAWFUL USE OF AN INFECTIOUS BIOLOGICAL SUBSTANCE.”

It further provides:

“INCLUDING THE POSSIBILITY OF LIFE IMPRISONMENT IF THE VIOLATION CAUSES A PERSON’S DEATH.”

Mandatory Enforcement—Officials Face Criminal Liability

The legislation removes enforcement discretion from state and local officials.

It mandates:

“THE ENFORCEMENT OF THIS SECTION IS A MANDATORY DUTY IMPOSED BY LAW.”

Any official who fails to act after receiving evidence faces criminal consequences:

“A STATE OR LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL WHO KNOWINGLY FAILS TO ENFORCE OR INVESTIGATE VIOLATIONS OF THIS SECTION… IS GUILTY OF NONFEASANCE IN PUBLIC OFFICE.”

Citizens Granted Standing to Sue the State

HB 2974 grants Arizona residents direct legal standing to challenge non-enforcement.

The bill states:

“A RESIDENT OF THIS STATE MAY SEEK INJUNCTIVE RELIEF, DECLARATORY RELIEF AND MONETARY DAMAGES FROM THIS STATE OR A STATE OR LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL FOR LACK OF ENFORCEMENT OF THIS SECTION.”

Broad Definition of ‘Modified mRNA’

The bill defines prohibited mRNA products to include COVID-19 injections and next-generation gene technologies.

The definition includes:

“WITH REGARDS TO COVID-19 INJECTIONS, MODIFIED MESSENGER RIBONUCLEIC ACID AS RELATED TO THE GENE ALTERING AGENTS… TO SUBSTITUTE TWO N-METHYL-PSEUDOURIDINE AMINO ACIDS FOR THE USUAL URIDINE COMPONENTS TO ELUDE IMMUNE DESTRUCTION…”

It also includes:

“ANY HUMAN GENE THERAPY PRODUCT FOR ANY INFECTIOUS DISEASE INDICATION, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER THE ADMINISTRATION IS TERMED AN IMMUNIZATION, A VACCINATION OR ANOTHER SIMILAR TERM.”

And explicitly targets next-generation platforms:

“SELF-AMPLIFYING OR SELF-REPLICATING MODIFIED MESSENGER RIBONUCLEIC ACID.”

Legislative Intent Declared in Plain Language

The legislature states its intent directly:

“TO DESIGNATE MODIFIED MESSENGER RIBONUCLEIC ACID INJECTIONS AND PRODUCTS AS BIOLOGICAL AGENTS AND WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION.”

And further:

“DECLARE THAT THEIR USE IS AN ACT OF TERRORISM… AND PROHIBIT THEIR POSSESSION, USE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THIS STATE.”

Emergency Measure

The bill is designated as an emergency act:

“NECESSARY TO PRESERVE THE PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH OR SAFETY AND IS OPERATIVE IMMEDIATELY AS PROVIDED BY LAW.”

Bottom Line

This new legislation would collapse the distinction between public health policy and criminal law in Arizona by defining modified mRNA injections as biological weapons, banning them outright, and subjecting manufacturers, distributors, and even non-enforcing officials to terrorism-level criminal exposure.

Copyright 2026 Jon Fleetwood

