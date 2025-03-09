This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

America’s favorite socialist politician has been caught with her hand in the cookie jar.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been secretly charging taxpayers thousands of dollars for dance lessons and lavish parties at Mexican restaurants.

The popular X account Paul A. Syzpula did some digging into AOC’s expenses and found that she spent $850 on “training” from a dance company and $3384 at a Mexican restaurant in Virginia.

Syzpula also established that AOC had at least 22 people working for her between October and December 2024, at a cost of nearly half a million dollars.

At least one of these individuals had been residing in the U.S. illegally.

Syzpula also looked into the record of Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who has recently been attracting headlines for her ludicrous comments and all-around lack of intelligence.

Disbursement records show that Crockett made taxpayers foot the bill for her car lease at a cost of nearly $1,000 a month, meaning she owns three luxury cars.

None of this is anything new. Democrats are notorious for singing the praises of socialist ideology, all while living like royalty at the taxpayer’s expense.

One of the most egregious examples was that of California Rep. Eric Swalwell, who last year was busted charging taxpayers for his childcare costs, fancy meals out at Four Seasons steakhouses and even a stay at the Burj-Al-Arab, world’s only “Seven Star” hotel located in Dubai.

