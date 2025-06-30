This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

AOC has responded to having been exposed as a total fraud when an old yearbook photo emerged last week.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a New York state lawmaker called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over her upbringing after she referred to herself as a tough “Bronx girl” during an internet spat in which she traded jabs with President Trump.

During one of her recent and stupid quips on Twitter/X, she called herself a Bronx girl and claimed she could eat Queens boys like Trump for breakfast.

But that’s pure fantasy, though, as Republican New York Assemblyman Matt Slater exposed her.

Slater shared an image of AOC during her freshman year in suburban Yorktown High School, which is in Westchester County and almost an hour north of the Bronx.

“If you’re a BX girl then why are you in my Yorktown yearbook? Give it up already,” Slater tweeted.

Slater’s exposé of AOC should sound familiar to many TGP readers. Six years ago, TGP’s Jim Hoft was the first to expose AOC for growing up in a wealthy Yorktown neighborhood.

An “anonymous classmate” reached out to The Gateway Pundit back then and sent several photos of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from high school.

Here are two of them:

photo provided to The Gateway Pundit

photo provided to The Gateway Pundit

On Friday, AOC responded to her cover being blown.

“I’m proud of how I grew up and talk about it all the time!” She wrote on X.

“My mom cleaned houses and I helped,” she added. “We cleaned tutors’ homes in exchange for SAT prep. Growing up between the Bronx and Yorktown deeply shaped my views of inequality & it’s a big reason I believe the things I do today!”

