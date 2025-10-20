Editorial credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock.com

Guest post by Hudson Crozier

A major “anti-fascist” group that posts anonymous content taking credit for illegal acts is pulling the plug on its website amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on leftist criminal networks.

It’s Going Down (IGD), an Antifa-aligned anarchist site, cannot continue its work under the “dire” circumstances Trump has created for the far-left, according to a Saturday announcement on the site. IGD brazenly promoted violence for years before Trump returned to office and ordered law enforcement agencies to prioritize fighting “domestic terrorism” from movements such as Antifa.

“As events in the United States have continued to escalate and conditions have grown more dire, it’s clear that IGD does not have the capacity to meet the moment as a hub for grassroots reporting and journalism,” the statement said. “In the face of this reality, we feel its important to be clear about our inability to continue, in the hopes that more people can push themselves to build and grow media projects and platforms.”

Trump designated the violent Antifa movement a domestic terrorist organization in a Sept. 22 executive order and directed his officials to consider racketeering charges and other legal authorities against groups fomenting “organized political violence” days later in a wide-ranging national security memo. The Trump administration also filed its first terrorism charges on Wednesday in the case of a near-deadly shooting ambush in July at a Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Alvarado, Texas, by an alleged “Antifa cell.”

“We should all have a sober and clear-eyed view of what is happening,” IGD said Saturday. “The current administration is attempting to consolidate extreme authoritarian power. People are being silenced and working-class people are being attacked. A police state is being constructed. Conditions are worsening.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) named IGD in a November 2020 criminal complaint against Ellen Brennan Reiche and Samantha Frances Brooks, who tried to sabotage a train track in Washington State in January that year. The two leftists left a “shunt” device designed to interfere with train signals on the track, and someone posted “a claim of responsibility” for the crime on IGD shortly after, according to the complaint. Reiche and Brooks were convicted of federal crimes in 2021 for the attack, which could have caused a train derailment, the DOJ said.

Other incidents IDG authors have bragged about include activists flooding an ICE lawyer’s Portland, Oregon, office with a garden hose in 2019, protesters illegally occupying an Atlanta, Georgia, forest where a police training facility was under construction in 2022 and violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, California, that kicked off in June.

IGD’s account on X, formerly Twitter, has been suspended since at least 2022, The Post Millennial reported.

In addition to boasting about committing crimes, radical leftists use anonymous blogging platforms similar to IGD to announce upcoming events or group actions and debate ways to undermine their political enemies. Some bloggers warned that violence was turning public opinion against their movement after a leftist suspect was charged with the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Utah, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

