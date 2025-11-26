This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

A former Antifa foot soldier has ripped the mask off the far-left’s violent underbelly, revealing how the self-styled “anti-fascists” weaponise slurs not to fight tyranny, but to justify murder—labelling foes “fascists” as a license to “dehumanise” and assault them without remorse.

The interview from Steven Edginton’s documentary “‘They’re Getting Ready for War’: Ex-Antifa Reveals Inside the Far-Left,” lays bare Antifa’s radicalisation pipeline: a toxic brew of bullying, arming up, and ISIS-style self-justification that’s morphed from street theater to outright terror prep.

‘Andrew’, who ditched the extremist group after witnessing their descent into “self-radicalisation,” outlined the fascist slur’s lethal intent: “They don’t kill you because you’re a fascist, they call you a fascist so they can kill you.”

He further unpacked the psychology: “It is like calling a Nazi or a Fascist as a way to just dehumanise them, so you can do whatever to them. You could assault them. It’s funny to them. They laugh about it.”

“How is this different than a group like ISIS?” The ex-member pondered.

He also confirmed a shift in targets, noting “Originally they were trying to bully and threaten like what they would consider right wing extremists like Proud Boys or Christian Nationalists that show up to protest or events… That’s not the target anymore. Now, the target is anyone that doesn’t agree with them.”

Andrew’s wake-up call came amid casual chats turning apocalyptic, as he explained that “Socially when I’m not at a meeting, I’m just hanging out with people I know, more and more they talk about acts of violence. They talk about guns or going to gun ranges. And it scares me.”

“They feel as though their under threat. Well, we’re gonna be genocided or put in prison or Nazis have taken over America. So we have to act now to stop it,” he continued, urging that “They’re getting ready for war.”

GB News’ Edginton, in the full 30-minute special, traces Antifa’s arc from 2020’s Portland infernos—where Andrew admits “we were catching up”—to today’s “bunker” mindset. Edginton confronts the ideology’s core rot.

Antifa claims to be ‘anti-fascist’ but their ideology is anti-civilisation:

As we previously highlighted, many members of the far left death cult, also hold everyday jobs, including allegedly as teachers and lawyers.

President Trump announced on Sept. 17 the designation of the militant far-left network as a terrorist organisation, calling for investigations into its financial backers.

Democrats continue to claim that Antifa doesn’t even exist:

Or that their riots are all staged by the Trump Administration to justify a crackdown:

