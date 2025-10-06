This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Mark Bray, an antifa terrorist financier and organizer, has fled to Europe.

Bray is an assistant teaching professor at Rutgers University. Bray previously taught at Dartmouth. Bray is also an organizer of Occupy Wall Street.

Bray insists his move is based on death threats he has received and doxing.

Andy Ngo reported on Bray’s move on X.

Mark Bray wrote about his alleged death threats on BlueSky.

He will no longer hold in-person classes this semester. Instead, his regular classes will be held on Zoom for the rest of the semester.

Bray is blaming TPUSA, Jack Posobiec, Andy Ngo and FOX News for the threats.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Andy Ngo says Bray is likely moving to Spain.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share