This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Last week, two Texas judges sentenced a group of terrorists to 30, 50, and even 100 years in federal prison over their attack on a Texas ICE facility that resulted in the shooting of a law enforcement officer.

The media desperately tried to reframe the attack as a protest gone bad, but it didn’t work and the story quietly fell off the radar.

Now, members of Antifa are openly threatening the judges on social media. Do they want to join their friends in prison?

Andy Ngo reports:

Far-left extremists are making violent death threats against two federal Texas judges after they handed down long prison sentences to convicted members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell. The threats followed last week’s first batch of sentencing where eight convicts received prison terms ranging from 30 years to 100 years after becoming the first defendants convicted in a federal Antifa terrorism case in U.S. history. The threats are being directed at U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman and Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor. Many of the threats were responses to updates on social media platform Bluesky from the DFW Support Committee, the far-left group that has been organizing support and cash donations for the defendants. “So, when are we burning it all down?” asked one user under an alias. “He has an address,” referring to Judge O’Connor.

These people seem to love playing with fire.

Ngo reports that another round of sentencing for people from the same group happened this week.

These people basically threw their lives away and for what?

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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