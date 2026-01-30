This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

The website StopICE.net, a platform designed to track and alert users to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities, appears to have been compromised in a cyber-attack.

The site, which functions as a nationwide mobile alert system for leftists to report ICE sightings and raids, reportedly had its database entries overwritten with a meme featuring former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan.

StopICE.net allows users to submit license plate numbers of suspected ICE vehicles, send alerts via text or email, and access a live map of reported activities.

The platform claims to have over 538,845 subscribers.

It is run by anarchist Sherman Austin from Long Beach, California.

According to multiple social media reports, the hack involved replacing all database entries with an image of Tom Homan, accompanied by text reading: “HELLO STOPICE.NET” and “All your logins, locations, passwords & phone numbers given to FBI/ICE.”

One post described it as “poetic justice,” claiming hundreds of emails and usernames were exposed in a public file, effectively turning the surveillance tool against its users.

At least one Reddit user has reported receiving an unusual text from a number associated with StopICE.net, speculating it was the work of the person who hacked the site and potentially accessed user information.

“Your information has been compromised and sent to the authorities. Sherman Austin is not to be trusted and is a terrible coder,” the texts read.

The website now appears to have been restored to its normal state.

Austin has not yet publicly responded to the hack.

