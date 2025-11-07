This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Did she bail out the bodyguard or was he sent to the front?

When Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie decided to make a unannounced visit to war-torn Ukraine, she didn’t imagine that she would witness first-hand a grave problem in its society: the prospect of immediate – and forceful – mobilization for combat.

Rumors have swirled online that Jolie had been paid $20 million by USAID for her first visit – but no corroboration was ever found.

During her first visit in 2022 to Lvov in western Ukraine, the air raid sirens sounded, making for an interesting photo op for the star.

Her second visit, this time to frontline areas in Kherson, was also no without some drama, as her surprise appearance was nearly spoiled by military recruiters, who grabbed her bodyguard (or driver, or ‘guide’) and questioned him why he had not enlisted for the army.

The Telegraph reported:

“The Hollywood actress ventured to the southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson on her latest humanitarian mission to the war-torn country, meeting volunteers and medics forced to live underground to escape attacks from Russian troops. But the unannounced visit nearly descended into chaos after a member of her entourage, believed to be a driver, drew the attention of military recruiters at a checkpoint a few hours north of their first stop in Mykolaiv.”

“The man, named as Dymtro, 33, by Suspilne, a Ukrainian broadcaster, was detained and taken to the regional recruitment centre after it emerged he did not have military registration documents. The revelations are believed to have infuriated government officials in Kiev, who were unaware that Jolie had entered the country on a humanitarian mission.”

“The Hollywood actress, 50, was touring frontline regions with a British charity when her driver – a military reservist – was stopped at a checkpoint and found to have no legal grounds to avoid conscription. […] Reports say the man, who had been assigned to escort Jolie through the Mykolaiv region, was ordered to report for military retraining on the spot. The Tomb Raider star was left stunned as her companion was taken away, according to local media. Unconfirmed reports even claim Jolie called President Volodymyr Zelensky personally to try to secure his release.”

