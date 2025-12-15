The Vigilant Fox

Synickel
2h

The problem with antibiotics is the ease the symptoms but don't eradicate the spirochetes.

The attached article explains how Lyme's works. Non-TOA Samento was the only thing that has worked in the past unless there are new things now. I've used it and it works. You have to take it for a full month of dosage. All the spirochetes are killed, but they leave behind eggs. So you take a month off till the eggs hatch, and do another month of samento, which should finish them off. Taking Banderol along with the Samento can enhance the results.

https://www.newswithviews.com/Howenstine/james26.htm

Marie C
1h

Over 20 years ago, I was exposed over several months to the worst of the toxic molds that I finally found in my condo due to water damage. I was so sick (lungs, brain fog, vision problems) I doubted I’d ever recover. Then I found Dr. Richie Shoemaker in a small town in southern Maryland. It was nearly three hours from my home so I drove and stayed at a B&B. By the way, I could barely stay awake to finish the drive. There, I met the B&B owners whose daughter had been treated by the same doctor for Lyme Disease. They were huge doubters but trusted him because she was pretty sick and he (their family doctor) had never let them down. It turns out we were both prescribed the same drug and she completely recovered, as did I. She had no lasting or residual effects from the Lyme. The drug was Cholestyramine, an old cholesterol reducing medication. In my case, he prescribed that I take it 4 times daily for a month, I think. This med works by getting the biotoxins out of your system and then sending it straight to the gut — no filtering by the liver, which for many people is ineffective for certain toxins. When I returned a month later, having left my condo while they remediated the mold as well as following his orders to a T (that med is nasty tasting!), everything was better. Substantially! No more brain fog, my coughing was almost gone, and the vision problems were much better.

I know it sounds crazy to many reading this, but I hope you’ll look into this further. Antibiotics don’t kill biotoxins, do they? I am guessing the sooner you get the toxins out, the less damage you will have neurologically. Cholestyramine was an accidental discovery by Dr. Shoemaker, but it’s been a lifesaver for many. I should add that his focus has been on mold, but Lyme Disease is a biotoxin too, and I know his protocol works for many (most?) patients he’s treated for Lyme. There’s so much I’ve left unsaid; I hope you’ll check out his website. It says it better than I ever could.

https://www.survivingmold.com/about/ritchie-shoemaker-m-d

