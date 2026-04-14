The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

A medical substance most people have never heard of is quietly treating autoimmune disease, nerve injury, and even conditions doctors say are “untreatable.”

But those conditions are not untreatable — and DMSO is proving it.

Dr. James Miller says DMSO works so well for so many things that it “seems unbelievable.”

Here’s what it’s helping patients recover from:

• Autoimmune disorders

• Chronic nerve inflammation

• Diabetic neuropathy

• Stroke-related disability

• Debilitating arthritis

• Vaccine injuries

• Chronic pain

• Even cancer

Best of all, it is “extremely safe.”

“It’s like salt—you can hurt someone with too much salt, but it’s really hard. And DMSO is in that category. It’s just very, very safe,” Dr. Miller says.

If you’re wondering, “Why have I never heard of DMSO?” — there’s a reason for that.

The story of DMSO is like ivermectin all over again… except the war against it never stopped.

DMSO occupies a strange and uncomfortable position.

It’s been widely studied, used internationally, and even incorporated into FDA-approved therapies.

Yet in the U.S., it’s largely absent from mainstream medicine—meaning countless patients never even hear about an affordable and potentially effective option that should have been considered.

And that absence isn’t neutral.

When something effective is missing from the system, there’s often a big reason.

Patients aren’t just “missing out” on it.

Instead, they’re funneled into more expensive, more aggressive, and sometimes riskier and less effective treatments—without ever knowing there was another path.

The obvious explanation for withholding a treatment would be safety concerns or lack of evidence.

But when you actually look into it, that explanation doesn’t hold. Not even close.

The DMSO literature exists—not in small amounts, but in overwhelming volume.

And the real issue starts to look less like science and more like incentive structures you find in the business world.

Unfortunately, a simple online search for DMSO doesn’t give you clarity. It gives you fragmentation.

Different spellings.

Different indexing systems.

Different databases with partial visibility.

And no single place where it all comes together.

Which means, in practice, most clinicians never see the full picture. And that means patients never get the option.

To actually understand all that the literature has to offer, you’d have to run every variation of the term across multiple databases, extract each relevant study manually, compile them into a master document, and then sort them by condition—often after reviewing tens of thousands of results per database.

That’s a lot.

And even if you do all that work, there’s still a problem.

Because even after reviewing tens of thousands of results, key studies are still missed—either buried in obscure databases, indexed under unexpected terms, or filtered out by imperfect search systems.

The full report from A Midwestern Doctor goes deeper into this problem.

It shows how entire categories of medical research quietly disappear—not deleted, just made harder to find.

And once you see how it works, you start noticing it everywhere.

This is where AI enters the equation.

Not as a replacement for research, but as a way to process on a scale that we humans simply can’t handle on our own.

AI can summarize long papers, extract key findings, and help navigate massive datasets—in minutes.

Without that capability, reviewing millions of pages of research wouldn’t just be difficult—it would be practically impossible.

It’s a productivity boost, but the limitations show up just as quickly.

AI struggles with filtering large datasets accurately, often swinging between two failure modes: missing relevant studies entirely or flagging an overwhelming number of irrelevant ones, with sensitivity and specificity varying significantly depending on the model used.

It also breaks down when asked to handle multi-step reasoning tasks.

If you give it a sequence of steps instead of a clearly defined task, errors start creeping in—and those errors aren’t always obvious.

Which creates a paradox.

AI can dramatically accelerate research, but only if the person using it already understands the process well enough to catch its mistakes.

Otherwise, you’re just scaling confusion faster.

And this is where this conversation shifts beyond just medicine.

The real impact of AI isn’t just what it can do. It’s what it allows systems of power to do at scale.

For most of history, control had a natural limitation.

Manpower.

You could enforce compliance on a small group, maybe even a large one—but scaling that control across an entire population was extremely difficult. So it didn’t really happen.

And there’s a reason for that.

Only a small percentage of a population—typically estimated around 5–10%—can realistically function as enforcement before the system collapses under its own economic and logistical weight.

AI just so happens to remove that constraint.

Instead of requiring large numbers of people, a relatively small group can now oversee systems that continuously monitor behavior, filter information flows, flag non-compliance, and algorithmically influence decisions across entire populations in real time.

Yikes.

That’s a structural shift humanity has never dealt with before.

Because the limiting factor isn’t human capacity anymore.

It’s computational infrastructure.

And we’re already seeing early versions of this.

Algorithmic systems shaping what people see, what they believe, and how they behave—often without them realizing it’s happening.

At the same time, AI is changing warfare—fast.

Reducing the need for soldiers, enabling remote operations through drones and automated systems, and allowing decisions that affect life and death to be executed at a distance—with minimal direct human involvement in the consequences.

That distance matters.

Because historically, the worst atrocities tend to happen when decision-makers are disconnected from the act itself.

AI has the potential to amplify that dynamic significantly.

Meanwhile, something concerning is happening in the background.

Information itself is becoming harder to access—not because it’s gone, but because it’s no longer easy to find.

The full breakdown from A Midwestern Doctor walks through exactly how to get around this.

Specific databases, search techniques, and sources that still contain material you won’t see on standard platforms.

That’s where a lot of the missing pieces still exist.

And as access to information becomes more complex, something else is changing as well.

Human cognition.

How people think, learn, and process information in the first place is actually changing. Right now.

Studies are clearly showing that individuals who rely heavily on AI tools exhibit significantly reduced activation in key brain regions tied to memory, creativity, and executive function—sometimes by more than 50%, with declines worsening over time as reliance increases.

Even if you don’t use AI yourself, that’s something to be concerned about.

What’s more concerning is what happens over time.

As reliance increases, creativity declines, recall weakens, and individuals become less capable of producing original thought—often struggling to remember or even explain work they previously generated with AI assistance.

If it hasn’t already, that’s going to create a huge divide.

Those who use AI as a tool—while maintaining their cognitive independence—gain massive leverage.

And those who rely on it to think for them gradually lose the very skills that protect them from manipulation.

Where do you fall?

The full report from A Midwestern Doctor goes even deeper into what’s happening and where it may lead.

How AI systems subtly shape user behavior over time—and why most people won’t recognize it until the effects are already baked in.

So the real transformation isn’t just technological.

It’s cognitive.

It’s reshaping how people process information, solve problems, and even form independent conclusions in ways that are difficult to detect and even harder to reverse.

Which leads us to a much bigger question.

It’s not what AI can do for us.

It’s what happens when we stop doing those things ourselves.

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Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

Statins, Cholesterol, and The Real Cause of Heart Disease

The Hidden Dangers of Hospital Births & How to Protect Your Family

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

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