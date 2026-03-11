STORY #1 - Florida lawmakers just passed one of the boldest medical freedom bills in America, and the move could ripple across the country.

The bill, known as the Medical Freedom Act (SB 1756), cleared the Florida Senate in a 23–15 vote and supporters say it marks a major push for medical autonomy.

At its core, the legislation creates a new “conscience exemption” for vaccine requirements in K–12 schools, giving parents stronger authority over medical decisions affecting their children. It also requires schools to provide detailed information before a vaccine is administered and before parents apply for an exemption.

The bill goes further by reinforcing Florida’s ban on discrimination based on mRNA vaccination status and adding protections against forced vaccinations during future emergencies.

Another headline-grabbing provision would allow ivermectin to be sold behind the counter to adults 18 and older without a prescription.

A similar bill has been introduced in the Florida House, but its fate there remains uncertain. If it clears the lower chamber and reaches the governor’s desk, Florida could become the first state to implement protections like these.

The next few weeks are critical.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

STORY #2 - Governments across the world are suddenly reviving policies that look eerily familiar: remote work mandates, travel discouragement, and fuel rationing—all triggered by a rapidly escalating global energy crisis.

And this time, it’s not COVID-19 driving the restrictions. It’s oil.

As war in the Middle East disrupts fuel supplies and sends prices swinging, governments from Southeast Asia to Europe are scrambling to conserve energy. Thailand and Vietnam are already urging public employees to work from home while asking citizens to avoid overseas travel and cut back on personal vehicle use.

In Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, officials are even encouraging residents to ditch their cars entirely, recommending public transit, cycling, and carpooling as fuel costs surge and petrol stations shorten hours.

But the trend is spreading far beyond Southeast Asia.

Pakistan is shifting large portions of its workforce to remote work, reducing office staffing to roughly half capacity and introducing four-day workweeks in some departments. Schools and universities are moving online to cut commuting and conserve fuel.

The Philippines is rolling out similar measures, including four-day workweeks in executive offices and expanded remote work across both public and private sectors to lower fuel consumption.

Bangladesh has already closed universities to conserve electricity and transportation fuel, while Myanmar has begun rationing fuel by forcing half the country’s private vehicles off the roads each day based on license plate numbers.

Meanwhile, in the UK, motorists are being advised to drive less, while authorities in India have invoked emergency powers to ration LPG supplies for restaurants and businesses.

And in Australia, the crisis is already hitting the ground. Farmers report empty diesel tanks, stalled machinery, and canceled deliveries, while some petrol stations are limiting customers to just $20 of fuel as panic buying spreads.

If energy shortages deepen, these early conservation measures could quickly evolve into something far more restrictive.

The question now is obvious: are we watching the first phase of global energy lockdowns?

If the situation in the Middle East does not resolve soon, these measures may only be the beginning.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

STORY #3 - Multiple senior Trump administration officials are quietly moving into fortified military housing around Washington, D.C., and the timing is raising serious questions.

The shift comes as geopolitical tensions rise and speculation grows that the U.S. government may be preparing for scenarios far bigger than officials are publicly acknowledging.

According to reports, Attorney General Pam Bondi recently relocated to a military base after federal law enforcement flagged a surge of threats tied to cartel activity and backlash over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

She is not alone. Other high-ranking officials, including Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Pete Hegseth, and several top defense leaders, have also reportedly moved into secured military housing in or near the nation’s capital.

At the same time, a National Guard rapid-response force has been activated in Washington, D.C., with the ability to deploy within 24 hours to respond to civil disturbances.

Meanwhile, renewed media coverage about automatic draft registration and potential troop deployments is fueling speculation about what may be coming next.

Precaution… or preparation?

Watch Maria’s report and decide for yourself.

Watch the full episode below:

