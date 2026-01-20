The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carriann Shultz's avatar
Carriann Shultz
1h

I would think it was the mayor monitoring n sent the police.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
1h

Who said you have to answer your door for the police!! In fact any attorney will tell you not to answer the door!!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture