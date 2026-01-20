STORY #1 - Police just showed up at a woman’s front door because she criticized her mayor on Facebook.

This didn’t happen in China or Canada. It happened in Florida. To an American. And it was all caught on camera.

The viral video shows officers confronting a woman in Miami Beach over a post accusing Mayor Steven Meiner of hypocrisy on Palestine and LGBTQ issues. The woman invoked her First Amendment rights. The officers admitted the post wasn’t illegal, but claimed they were conducting a “safety assessment” in case someone else saw the post and got “agitated.”

Not because a law was broken—because the government didn’t like what she said.

Another video from Texas shows the same thing. This is how it started in the UK, where 12,000 people were arrested for speech last year. Now it’s creeping in here, in red states.

Free speech is dying in plain sight. And the “free speech” administration is nowhere to be found.

If police can knock on your door over a meme, a comment, or a political opinion, they don’t need a law to silence you—just a feeling that what you said might upset someone.

Watch the footage and share it with your network before this becomes the new normal.

Don’t miss Maria’s full report.

STORY #2 - The U.S. government is now using software to predict who you are, where you live, and when you’ll be home.

This isn’t science fiction. ICE agents are deploying Palantir’s “pre-crime” technology to map entire neighborhoods, assign “confidence scores” to homes, and pinpoint where illegal immigrants might be—using private data from agencies like HHS and the IRS.

The tool, called Elite, doesn’t just locate targets. It builds dossiers, tracks patterns, and calculates the odds that someone is home in real time. But it doesn’t stop at the border. This same system is already plugged into data on millions of law-abiding Americans.

A national criminal defense rep warned that officers using Palantir can instantly pull your bank balance, cash transactions, and license plate history—right from their patrol car. You’ll never know you’re being tracked. And if you’re flagged? They won’t need a warrant. Just an “algorithmic guess.”

If history is any guide, this doesn’t stop with illegal immigrants. What happens when the system turns on people like you—with no warrant, no warning, and no way to opt out?

Watch Maria’s full report.

STORY #3 - Germany just flipped the kill switch on Lexus cars—disabling remote start in the dead of winter.

Because warming up your own vehicle before work? That’s now “unnecessary pollution.”

Without warning, Germany ordered Lexus to remotely shut down the remote-start function on combustion vehicles—leaving over 100,000 drivers stranded in freezing temperatures. A Toyota rep confirmed the move, calling it “compliance.” But compliance with what? This is the new climate authoritarianism—where your ability to heat your own car is revoked overnight with an app update.

The World Economic Forum said it plainly: “You will own nothing.” And now it’s happening—renting features, renting heat, renting freedom. The pretext is the climate. The real goal is control. And electric vehicles? They’re even easier to shut down.

Today it’s your car. Tomorrow it’s your fridge, your heat, your bank account. One “wrong” post and Palantir’s AI could decide you no longer deserve access.

The solution? Unplug now. Say no to smart cars. Say no to smart anything. Because if you don’t control the ON switch, someone else does.

Don’t miss Maria’s full report.

