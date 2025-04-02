This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

As the Democratic Party spirals into disarray—polling in freefall, far-left activists firebombing Tesla showrooms and vehicles, and USAID funds cut for its sprawling NGO network used for domestic color revolution operations—struggling actor Alec Baldwin has openly said the quiet part out loud: "You can see now that we are in a pre-civil war culture."

The Hollywood elitist rambled on for a few minutes in a video posted on Instagram, adding: "And watching this show really reminded me of how we are in a very similar state now in a pre-Civil War culture, in a pre-Civil War environment."

Baldwin's comments merely reflect the rudderless Democratic Party as its back is against the wall, growing increasingly desperate by the day as its rogue political machine (billionaire-funded) falls apart—with USAID funding eliminated, DOGE uncovering fraud involving Social Security numbers handed out to migrants like candy (which, by the way, allegedly allows migrants to vote in elections), and other Marxist-aligned, anti-American programs that were in place to undermine the nation.

Never forget just how cringe Baldwin is...

One X user perfectly explained why Baldwin is reading from a script:

The "pre-civil war" panic is a familiar script from Hollywood elites who spent four years cheering riots, censorship, and impeachments when they didn't get their way. But now that Trump's back in office and the populist tide is rising, suddenly it's dangerous polarization. In truth, the cultural divide wasn't created by Trump, it was exposed by him. And people like Baldwin don't fear civil war, they fear accountability. They fear a public no longer hypnotised by their narratives, no longer obedient to their values. If anything, it's the ruling class and its institutions, Hollywood included, that have been waging a cultural war for decades. Trump just stopped apologising for fighting back.

Just as the far-left corporate media cheered on domestic terrorism against Tesla, unhinged celebrities like Baldwin are now pushing propaganda warfare against the American people. It's time to break free from the matrix.

