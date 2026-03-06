This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Research has found that the Covid pandemic and months of draconian lockdowns likely inflicted long-term harm on children’s brain development, hampering their ability to regulate behavior, stay focused, and adapt to new situations—skills collectively known as executive functions.

A new study led by the University of East Anglia highlights the greatest impact on pupils in reception, aged four to five, when the first lockdowns hit in March 2020—a critical stage for learning to socialize, follow routines, and navigate classroom life. Instead, millions of youngsters were trapped at home, subjected to online “learning” or parental teaching amid widespread government mandates.

These children, now around 10 to 11 in their final year of primary school, showed less growth in self-regulatory and cognitive flexibility scores over time compared to a group who were in preschool during the initial outbreak, according to the research published in the journal Child Development.

Researchers from the University of East Anglia, along with some from Lancaster University, and Durham University tracked 139 children aged between two-and-a-half and six-and-a-half over several years, with baseline data from before Covid allowing precise measurement of how development stalled.

Using the Minnesota Executive Function Scale, they assessed cognitive skills at regular intervals. Lead researcher Prof John Spencer from UEA’s School of Psychology said: “Children who were in reception when the country shut down showed much slower growth in key self-regulation and cognitive flexibility skills over the next few years than children who were still in preschool.”

“Reception is a critical year for peer socialisation. It’s when children learn classroom norms and build early friendships that shape their confidence,” Spencer added.

For this cohort starting school in 2020, classrooms shuttered, routines collapsed, and social interactions were severely restricted under heavy-handed policies. “Without these experiences, children’s self-regulatory skills didn’t develop as quickly year-on-year after the lockdowns ended,” Spencer further noted.

Many in this group also suffered repeated Covid infections, potentially compounding the damage from isolation. “Our findings suggest that peer socialisation and the new self–regulatory skills children must master in reception might be particularly critical for the development of executive function skills,” the researchers stated.

“Without these experiences, reception children had a challenging time developing self–regulation and cognitive flexibility in the years that followed the pandemic,” the study adds.

The research underscores how top-down government interventions disrupted natural childhood milestones, with effects lingering years later. It calls for more support from teachers, schools, and health services for this affected generation, while raising red flags about safeguarding kids in future “emergencies.”

A 2023 report by Speech and Language UK revealed the average child missed 84 school days due to Covid policies. Eight in ten teachers reported worsened pupil inattention post-pandemic, blaming screen-based “learning” and stunted social skills.

Teachers have also noted rises in needless chatter, shouting, and inappropriate laughing, with the “ever-swiping nature” of social media like TikTok worsening the fallout.

Previous research showed teenage girls’ brains aged prematurely by up to four years during lockdowns, with boys affected by one-and-a-half years—linked to social restrictions hitting girls harder.

University of Washington researchers compared MRI scans from 2018 to post-pandemic ones in 2021-2022, finding accelerated cortical thinning, a natural process tied to anxiety, stress, and higher disorder risks. Whether this is permanent remains unclear, but it spotlights the unseen toll of isolating youth.

This latest warning adds to a mountain of evidence exposing lockdowns as a disastrous overreach that prioritized control over common sense, devastating children’s futures.

A previous study highlighted how lockdowns drove 60,000 children in the UK to clinical depression, with the enforced isolation sparking widespread mental health crises among youth that required professional intervention.

Another investigation revealed that babies born during lockdown were less likely to speak before their first birthday, as the lack of face-to-face interactions and exposure to facial expressions hindered early language acquisition.

A further study found many children unable to say their own name due to the impact of lockdown, pointing to profound speech and developmental delays from limited social engagement.

Research also uncovered that children were suffering from as many as three different viruses simultaneously due to weakened immunity caused by lockdown, since prolonged indoor confinement prevented the natural building of defenses against common pathogens.

In addition, an outbreak of hepatitis in children was directly attributed to lockdowns that weakened immunity, resulting in unexpected surges of the liver condition among previously healthy kids.

Doctors also raised alarms over a mysterious outbreak of brain infections in Nevada kids, believing it was linked to COVID lockdowns that left children’s immune systems vulnerable and unprepared for routine exposures.

Disturbing lockdown drawings also illustrated the severe effect on children’s mental health, where artwork captured the trauma, fear, and emotional distress from being cut off from normal life.

These findings, among others like excess deaths and ignored warnings, paint a picture of policy failure. Lockdown zealots dismissed the collateral damage, but the data doesn’t lie—government mandates crushed freedom and futures alike.

Never again should bureaucrats be allowed to play god with our kids’ lives. Prioritizing liberty and evidence over fear is the only way to protect the next generation from such needless harm.

