Guest post by Mariane Angela

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz voiced concerns on Newsmax Thursday about the forthcoming release of Jeffrey Epstein’s case files.

During an appearance on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” Dershowitz expressed concern that the upcoming release of Epstein case files may only highlight false accusations, omitting evidence that could disprove them. He pointed out the need to distinguish between truthful and untruthful claims.

“What I’m worried about is that when these files come out, they will include only the false accusations, but not the information that would show that these accusations are false. Because these judges are, quote, protecting the victims,” Dershowitz told host Greta Van Susteren.

Dershowitz said that Maria Farmer, who was one of the first to report Epstein’s abuse in 1996, and Sarah Ransome, who has accused both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of sexual assault, are not victims, as they have claimed.

“Farmer and Ransome, they’re not victims. They’re perpetrators. They’re criminals. They’re perjurers. They’re people who belong in prison. So we have to separate out the truthful from the untruthful,” Dershowitz said. “And you don’t get that by lists of accusers or anything like that. You get that from real testimony, from people who are there, like Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Dershowitz said he hopes Ghislaine Maxwell strikes a deal and receives time served, as she has already served longer than anyone else for a comparable crime.

“So I hope they do make a deal. I hope she gets time served. She’s, after all, served already longer than anybody ever for any comparable crime. And so if she does turn over all of her information, not only her testimony, but her physical evidence, we may finally be able to close the book up,” Dershowitz said.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Tuesday that he plans to meet with convicted sex trafficker Maxwell in the coming days to discuss potential evidence related to Epstein’s case. The Department of Justice has reached out to Maxwell’s legal team to explore whether she is willing to cooperate with prosecutors, following pressure from figures within President Donald Trump’s circle over the handling of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

In 2022, Maxwell received a 20-year prison sentence for grooming women as young as 14 to be sexually abused by Epstein, who was found dead in 2019 in his jail cell while facing sex trafficking charges. Trump’s DOJ leaked memo said Epstein had no “client list” and also said he died by suicide, contradicting long-standing speculation about the involvement of powerful figures in his crimes.

The announcement followed the Trump administration’s release of “Epstein files” to conservative influencers, which revealed little new information. Prior to the July 6 memo, Attorney General Pam Bondi indicated she was reviewing an Epstein “client list,” only for the memo to assert that no such list existed.

