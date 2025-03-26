This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Remember in 2006 when Al Gore released An Inconvenient Truth and made lots of frightening claims about climate change, none of which came true?

He said the global ice caps would be gone and that all of us would be underwater by now.

Here’s another one that is still spectacularly wrong.

Gore said that within a decade there would be no snow on the mountain.

Almost two decades later and… yep it’s still covered in the stuff.

Looks really cold.

Here’s Mount Kilimanjaro:

Can you say fearmongering?

This begs the question…

Nope.

From saying there was “a 75% chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during some of the summer months, could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” to claiming that the global sea level could rise as much as 20 feet “in the near future,” Gore has just been wrong wrong wrong about everything.

He has always been wrong.

Wrong but rich!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard yesterday went to Capitol Hill to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and told Maine Democrat Angus King that the threat of climate change is not critical.

