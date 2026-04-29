This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The rhetoric and predictions behind climate change “science” change so haphazardly, it’s a sure sign that the entire field of study is fraudulent. If the manufactured hysteria is not enough to clue people in, the failed predictions of Al Gore should do the trick.

Former Vice President Al Gore warned a Hollywood audience this week that a “Gulf Stream collapse” could occur within 25 years, leading to an abrupt and devastating new Ice Age.

Mr. Gore, now 78, appeared at the inaugural Sustainability in Entertainment Honors event, co-hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and the Sustainable Entertainment Alliance at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. He participated in a keynote conversation with actor Bradley Whitford of “The West Wing,” timed to the 20th anniversary of “An Inconvenient Truth.”

Gore invoked the scenario depicted in the 2004 disaster film “The Day After Tomorrow”, saying a shutdown of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, commonly called the Gulf Stream, is “a very real threat within the next 25 years.”

“That movie that I mentioned, ‘The Day After’ about the Gulf Stream shutting down, well, this morning in one of the English newspapers is a whole big article summarizing the recent dire warnings of the scientists who found yet more confirmatory information...”

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