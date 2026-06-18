This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Former Vice-President Al Gore emerged out of hiding to tout his so-called ‘prescience’ regarding global warming and it quickly backfired.

On Wednesday, Gore sat down with ABC ‘News’ to reflect on the 20th anniversary of his environmental propaganda film “An Inconvenient Truth” and the current state of the planet.

As TGP readers know, Gore made a series of wild predictions about global warming in the film and in public that have not come to fruition. These included announcing in 2006 that the Arctic sea ice would completely disappear in ten years.

It’s now 2026, and plenty of Arctic ice remains.

But Gore remains unencumbered by facts. During the interview, Gore boasted that the scientists were “dead right” regarding all of the predictions about the warming of the planet.

This caused the interviewer to inquire what was wrong with his ‘documentary.’

“If scientists were dead right, why has so much been made about this documentary and what was wrong?” the interviewer asked.

“Uh, well, they cherry-picked a few little…About how many years the Arctic is ice-free, the snows of Mount Kilimanjaro,” Gore replied. “The main elements the scientific community has confirmed are right.”

The ABC host, of course, quickly agreed with Gore.

WATCH:

X users, though, busted out the receipts showing how big a lie Gore told.

Some of the predictions by scientists and Gore that failed to come to fruition included: no more snow on Mount Kilimanjaro within a decade, Glacier National Park in Montana disappearing, dramatic sea level rise, and Arctic-free summers.

LOOK:

Here’s more:

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